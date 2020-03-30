Description

Narzo 10A will feature a triple rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a pair of 2-megapixel sensors. For the front, there will be a 5-megapixel selfie camera. Realme Narzo 10A features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. The phone is powered by MediaTek Helio G70 processor. It is loaded with a 5,000mAh battery, which comes with 10W fast charging support. The phone runs on Android 10 with Realme UI running on top of it.