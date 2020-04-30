Description

Infinix Hot 9 Pro will feature a waterdrop notch on the display to house the front-facing camera.



One could expect it to feature upgraded specs as compared to the Infinix Hot 9. Infinix Hot 9 Pro will feature a 6.6-inch display.



The phone is expected to have 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. For the software, Infinix Hot 9 Pro will run Android 10 operating system out-of-the-box. We may also see a fingerprint scanner in Hot 9 Pro.