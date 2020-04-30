You might like this
Product Features :
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 1.8 GHz
- Battery : 5000 mAh
- Display : 6.6 inches
- Resolution : 720 x 1520 pixels
- RAM : 4 GB
- Expandable : 512 GB
Description
Infinix Hot 9 Pro will feature a waterdrop notch on the display to house the front-facing camera.
One could expect it to feature upgraded specs as compared to the Infinix Hot 9. Infinix Hot 9 Pro will feature a 6.6-inch display.
The phone is expected to have 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. For the software, Infinix Hot 9 Pro will run Android 10 operating system out-of-the-box. We may also see a fingerprint scanner in Hot 9 Pro.
Display
|Type
|
HD+
|Resolution
|
720 x 1520 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
266 ppi
|Screen Size
|
6.6 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
4 GB
|Internal Memory
|
64 GB
|Expandable
|
512 GB (MicroSD)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
16MP + 2MP + 2MP + QVGA (Quad Camera: - 48-megapixel primary lens with f/1.79 aperture, 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a dedicated Low light sensor along with dual-LED flash16-megapixel primary lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, a 2-megapixel macro lens and an AI Lens)
|Front Camera
|
8 MP (f/2.0 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
5000 mAh
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
165.4 x 76.8 x 8.8 mm
|Weight
|
185 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 1.8 GHz (MediaTek Helio A25 processor, PowerVR GE8320 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (XOS 6.0 custom skin on top)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
EDGE, GPRS, LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS
|USB
|
Micro (USB 2.0)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual (Hybrid)
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
No
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Fingerprint, Ambient Light, Accelerometer, G- sensor, Proximity ( side mounted fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive with Multitouch)
|Water Proof
|
No
Infinix News
