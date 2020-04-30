Hot 9 Pro
Rumoured Specs

Infinix Hot 9 Pro

Product Features :

  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 1.8 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.6 inches
  • Resolution : 720 x 1520 pixels
  • RAM : 4 GB
  • Camera : 16MP + 2MP + 2MP + QVGA
  • Expandable : 512 GB

Description

Infinix Hot 9 Pro will feature a waterdrop notch on the display to house the front-facing camera.

One could expect it to feature upgraded specs as compared to the Infinix Hot 9. Infinix Hot 9 Pro will feature a 6.6-inch display.

The phone is expected to have 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. For the software, Infinix Hot 9 Pro will run Android 10 operating system out-of-the-box. We may also see a fingerprint scanner in Hot 9 Pro.

Display

Type

HD+

Resolution

720 x 1520 pixels

Pixel Density

266 ppi

Screen Size

6.6 inches

Memory

RAM

4 GB

Internal Memory

64 GB

Expandable

512 GB (MicroSD)

Camera

Rear Camera

16MP + 2MP + 2MP + QVGA (Quad Camera: - 48-megapixel primary lens with f/1.79 aperture, 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a dedicated Low light sensor along with dual-LED flash16-megapixel primary lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, a 2-megapixel macro lens and an AI Lens)
Front Camera

8 MP (f/2.0 aperture)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh

Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

165.4 x 76.8 x 8.8 mm

Weight

185 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 1.8 GHz (MediaTek Helio A25 processor, PowerVR GE8320 GPU)
Operating System

Android 10 (XOS 6.0 custom skin on top)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

EDGE, GPRS, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Micro (USB 2.0)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual (Hybrid)
NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Fingerprint, Ambient Light, Accelerometer, G- sensor, Proximity ( side mounted fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive with Multitouch)
Water Proof

No

