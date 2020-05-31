Description

Samsung Galaxy M01 will be loaded with a 5.71-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1560 x 720 pixels along with 19:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 octa-core processor clocked at 1.95GHz. The phone will be backed by a 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The company can be further expanded using a microSD card slot.

On the camera front, the Galaxy M01 will be loaded with a dual-camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2,4 aperture. For the front, it will come with 5-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.2 aperture. The Galaxy M01 will be loaded with Dolby Atmos and it will come with Samsung Health application.

The phone might run on Android 10 operating system with OneUI running on top of it. The Galaxy M01 will come with a 4,000mAh battery. The phone measures 146.4 x 70.86 x 9.8 mm.