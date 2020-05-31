Galaxy M01
Rumoured Specs

Samsung Galaxy M01

Price :

Product Features :

  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 1.95 GHz
  • Battery : 4000 mAh
  • Display : 5.71 inches
  • Resolution : 720 x 1560 pixels
  • RAM : 3 GB
  • Camera : 13MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 512 GB

Description

Samsung Galaxy M01 will be loaded with a 5.71-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1560 x 720 pixels along with 19:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 octa-core processor clocked at 1.95GHz. The phone will be backed by a 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The company can be further expanded using a microSD card slot.

 

On the camera front, the Galaxy M01 will be loaded with a dual-camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2,4 aperture. For the front, it will come with 5-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.2 aperture. The Galaxy M01 will be loaded with Dolby Atmos and it will come with Samsung Health application. 

 

The phone might run on Android 10 operating system with OneUI running on top of it. The Galaxy M01 will come with a 4,000mAh battery. The phone measures 146.4 x 70.86 x 9.8 mm.

Display

Type

HD+ (Infinity-O LCD display)
Resolution

720 x 1560 pixels

Screen Size

5.71 inches

Memory

RAM

3 GB

Internal Memory

32 GB

Expandable

512 GB (Micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

13MP + 2MP (Dual Cameras: 13-megapixel primary lens with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2,4 aperture)
Front Camera

5 MP (with f/2.2 aperture)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED flash)
Video Recording

Yes (2160p@30fps, 1080p@30fps)

Battery

Capacity

4000 mAh

Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 1.95 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 processor, Adreno 506 GPU)
Operating System

Android 10 (One UI 2.0)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE, LTE

GPS

Yes

USB

Type-C (2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/WMV/H.264)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, G- sensor, Fingerprint, Hall-effect (Rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, Face unlock )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive Multipoint-Touch)
Water Proof

No

