Top 5 OnePlus Controversies Due to Brand’s Own Doing

OnePlus has been involved in several controversies since its inception, and even today, the brand is not free from them. In case you need a reminder, we have compiled a list of the top 5 controversies that OnePlus has faced due to its own actions.

False advertising of UFS 4.0 Storage in OnePlus 12R

The most recent controversy surrounding OnePlus is how the brand claimed that its latest mid-ranger, the OnePlus 12R, has UFS 4.0 storage but later walked back on its claims. The brand, 3 weeks after the phone launched, updated users that the 256GB model of the OnePlus 12R also has UFS 3.1 storage similar to the 128GB model, whereas the Chinese variant of the device has UFS 4.0 and even the Indian variant was earlier touted to have this storage version.

E-SIM support for Indian Variant of OnePlus 12

OnePlus has always faced issues in keeping the correct information on the specs page of its respective devices. The same was true with OnePlus 12 in India, which launched alongside the 12R. While it was earlier said to have E-SIM support in India, and some of the buyers purchased the device solely due to E-SIM support, OnePlus later acknowledged that the OnePlus 12 indeed doesn’t support E-SIM in India. However, the Chinese variant of the same does have support for the feature.

Read More: Unkept Promises: When will OnePlus Settle?

Saying Goodbye to the Soul of OxygenOS

While OnePlus still has OxygenOS as its software skin, it bid farewell to the soul of OxygenOS when the merger between OnePlus and Oppo took place. Fans who appreciated OnePlus solely due to the software experience were upset with the fact that the software was now resembling that of ColorOS from Oppo. In fact, OnePlus even claimed during a launch event that OxygenOS would retain its unique visual design and stock Android feel after it received backlash from the community, but later went on with the ColorOS-inspired design.

Read More: OnePlus backtracks on UnifiedOS plans, OxygenOS 13 under development, OnePlus 10 Pro coming to India and more

OnePlus Nord 2 explosions

OnePlus Nord 2 was one of the most successful smartphones from the brand, yet it had quality issues for which OnePlus never clarified the root cause. On multiple occasions, OnePlus Nord 2 units across India were exploding.

OnePlus 9 series issues

OnePlus 9 series, which was launched around 3 years ago, was also plagued with some issues. Firstly, OnePlus was found cheating in the benchmark scores with its OnePlus 9 Pro where the Benchmarking apps were given special priority during tests to show higher results scores. Moreover, OnePlus didn’t provide wireless charging on the Indian variant of the OnePlus 9, but it did so in other parts of the world.

If that wasn’t enough, OnePlus further claimed that it could enable “5G bands” on the OnePlus 9 series through software updates as it only supported two 5G bands, but then backtracked on the claim via a community post and confirmed that it wasn’t possible to do so.

So these were the top 5 recent controversies that have surrounded OnePlus and hampered the brand’s image in India. While it’s okay to make mistakes and own up to them, it shouldn’t be turned into a consistent behaviour where the brand doesn’t learn from its past mistakes.