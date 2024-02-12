OnePlus Apologises For OnePlus 12R Goofup!

OnePlus has been one of those brands that has been surrounded by a slew of controversies in the past, and a new one has emerged with regard to the storage version used on the OnePlus 12R. While it was earlier conveyed that the OnePlus 12R’s 256GB model has UFS 4.0 storage, the fact is that OnePlus miscommunicated, and it is actually UFS 3.1. Here’s what OnePlus had for a reply to users who have been upset with the situation.

Yesterday, OnePlus corrected the mistake on its website and changed the OnePlus 12R 256GB model storage version from UFS 4.0 to UFS 3.1. Once it started getting noticed on X, OnePlus had to finally step in and release a statement on its community forums where they wrote, “On behalf of our team, I’d like to apologize to everyone for this error.”

“During the launch of the OnePlus 12R, we announced Trinity Engine, a new set of software algorithms that help keep your phone’s memory and storage running fast and smooth for years to come. Due to an error, we stated that the storage enhanced by Trinity Engine would be UFS 4.0 in some variants. I can now confirm that the storage in all variants of the OnePlus 12R is still enhanced by Trinity Engine but is actually UFS 3.1”.

It should be noted that OnePlus 12R was launched on January 23, which means OnePlus had about three weeks to correct the issue, yet it did that earlier today. The phone went on sale on February 6, which means many of the consumers already have the device in their hands, and going by the replies under the community post, buyers are upset that they bought the top variant thinking it has UFS 4.0 storage, but in reality, it doesn’t.

OnePlus justified its mistake by stating that “UFS 3.1 storage is the same fast storage you’ll find in phones like the OnePlus 11 Series, so your phone will still perform really well when reading and writing to memory”. “I can also confirm that the OnePlus 12R was fully certified by TUV SUD using UFS 3.1 memory, and, as a result, it is still certified to remain fluent for 48 months. Your OnePlus 12R will stay fast and smooth long into the future”, it added.

As for the solution to the issue, OnePlus says that those who have purchased or pre-ordered a OnePlus 12R can contact the Customer Service team through the usual channels to discuss the situation further. However, it didn’t confirm as to what exact solution will be provided.

In our opinion, we feel OnePlus had a good amount of time to correct its mistake, but it didn’t. Even though users may not see a difference between UFS 4.0 and UFS 3.1 in daily usage, early buyers and OnePlus fans who thought they were getting the latest hardware had to face the consequences of the mistake. We hope that the brand provides a satisfactory Resolution to such people.