Top 5 chargers under Rs 500

Chargers are a vital accessory for your smartphones and other products and finding a charger that is not only cheap but is of good quality which will not damage your product, has become a slightly difficult task. This is because a lot of local manufacturers are selling chargers with improper safety measures in their products that can severely harm the user. So here are the top 5 chargers which in our opinion are of fine quality while being under Rs 500:

Portronics Adapto 62 USB Wall Adapter

Priced at just Rs 149, this is one of the bets chargers one can buy under Rs 500. It is essentially a 2.4A wall Adaptor, that lets you charge all your USB devices with a single adaptor, to avoid the hassle of carrying multiple chargers without cable. It auto detects and delivers the optimal charging power to connected device. This device has Fire Retardant body, is BIS Approved, and protects from over-heating, over-current, over-charging.

The reason behind recommending this charger is the value it is offering at this price. It not has over-heat protection but is also BIS approved and supports both iOS and Android devices. You can also easily charge your smartphone, power bank, mp3 player, wireless headphones and more devices with this charger.

Flix (Beetel) Bolt 2.4 Dual Port Charger

Priced at Rs 149, the USP of the charger is that it comes with two USB ports meaning you can charge two devices simultaneously. It has a total output of 2.4 amps. With the intelligent chip inside, a dual USB wall charger matches the current as your device’s needs automatically. Over-current, over-voltage and short-circuit protection also effectively protect your smartphones from damage. Moreover, the brand is also offering a 1-meter USB cable alongside the charger.

pTron Volta FC12 20W QC 3.0 USB Charger

pTron has been making mobile accessories for a while in India, and its products have gained popularity over time. The company has its Volta FC12 20W charger selling in the market for Rs 349 and comes with an intelligent IC that auto-detects the connected device and charges it at the fastest speed of the devices.

The charger comes with multi-layer chipset protection that gives protection against short circuits, over-voltage, and fire-resistance ABS body. You can easily charge your smartphone, power bank, wireless headphones, etc. The charger has a 6-months manufacturer warranty from the date of purchase. The USP of the charger is its fast 20W power output along with intelligent IC.

Ambrane 20W USB Dual Port Charger

With a price of Ra 499, this Ambrane charger has a 20W fast charging output which is coupled with its Power Delivery (PD) and Quick Charge (QC) Technology. The charger has wide compatibility as this charger comes with dual output for your USB and USB-C devices. One of the ports can handle a USB-C to USB-C cable, which most of the latest flagships come with, including Samsung’s foldables, iPhone 14 series and more.

The charger comes with multi-layer chipset protection that gives protection against short circuits, over-voltage and more. It is BIS certified as well, which is one of its USPs alongside dual ports, PD support and more.

ZEBRONICS Zeb-MA5222 USB Charger Adapter

This Zebronics charger is priced at Rs 319 and is made in India. It has a 2.1A output with over current, over-voltage and short circuit protection. The charger sports two USB ports, and the company also includes a micro-USB cable inside the box. The charger is available in two colours, including Black & White.