Top 5 countries selling cheapest iPhone 14 series compared to India

The iPhone 14 series is the newest release from Apple, and usually, at the time of the launch, they sell like hotcakes! So if you’re looking to get your hands on one of these new devices, you’ll want to check out this article. We’ve compiled a list of the top 5 countries selling the cheapest iPhone 14 series compared to India so that you can get the best deal possible!

India Pricing of iPhone 14 Series

Apple launched the new iPhone 14 series earlier this month, starting at Rs 79,900 in India. And Indians can now buy iPhone 14, 14 Pro or the 14 Pro Max through online retailers like Flipkart, Amazon and others, in addition to Apple India online store. The iPhone 14 Plus sale will begin on October 7.

Compared to India, Apple iPhone 14 series is priced cheaper in a lot of countries across the globe due to different taxes and duties structures. But first, let’s look at the India pricing of iPhone 14 series.

India Pricing

iPhone 14 128GB – Rs 79,900

iPhone 14 256GB – Rs 89,900

iPhone 14 512GB – Rs 1,09,900

iPhone 14 Plus 128GB – Rs 89,900

iPhone 14 Plus 256GB – Rs 99,900

iPhone 14 Plus 512GB – Rs 1,19,900

iPhone 14 Pro 128GB– Rs 1,29,900

iPhone 14 Pro 256GB– Rs 1,39,900

iPhone 14 Pro 512GB – Rs 1,59,900

iPhone 14 Pro 1TB – Rs 1,79,900

iPhone 14 Pro Max 128GB– Rs 1,39,900

iPhone 14 Pro Max 256GB– Rs 1,49,900

iPhone 14 Pro Max 512GB – Rs 1,69,900

iPhone 14 Pro Max 1TB – Rs 1,89,900

United States iPhone 14 series pricing

The United States has a large customer base for iPhone users. So the prices of the iPhones are very competitive in the US. The starting price for the iPhone 14 model is $799, which is approx. Rs 63,709, which is almost Rs 17,000 less than the base price of this model in India.

iPhone 14 Plus price in the US starts at $899, which is approx. Rs 71,600. On the other hand, iPhone 14 Plus price in India starts at Rs 89,900, which is around Rs 19,000 costlier.

In India, the iPhone 14 Pro price starts at Rs 1,29,900. If we compare the price in the US, this model will cost you $999, which is approx. Rs 79,920. This shows a massive gap of almost Rs 50,000.

iPhone 14 Pro Max price starts at Rs 1,39,900 in India. In the US, the same phone is priced at $1099, which is approx. or Rs 87,491. This model also costs around Rs 52,000 more in India.

Canada

Canada is also one country selling cheaper iPhone 14 models than India. In Canada, iPhone 14 price starts at CAD 1099 or Rs 63,601. The same model costs Rs 79,990 in India, showing a difference of around Rs 16,400.

The iPhone 14 Plus is priced at CAD 1249, which is approx. Rs 76,222. iPhone 14 Plus price in India starts at Rs 89,900. So India is selling the phone at around Rs 13,500, which is costlier than Canada.

In Canada, iPhone 14 Pro is priced at CAD 1399, which is approx. Rs 85,376. In India, the iPhone 14 Pro price starts at Rs 1,29,900. You will get this phone at around Rs 44,500 cheaper in Canada.

The iPhone 14 Pro Max in Canada starts at CAD 1549, approximately. Rs 94,530. iPhone 14 Pro Max price starts at Rs 1,39,900 in India. This shows us a difference of around Rs 45,300 in both countries.

Japan

In Japan, the iPhone 14 starts at JPY 1,19,800, which converts to Rs 67,000. On the other hand, India is selling the iPhone 14 starting at Rs 79,990, which is around Rs 13,000 costlier than Japan.

Japan is selling the iPhone 14 Plus at a starting price of JPY 1,34,800, around Rs 75,000. But if we talk about its price in India, it starts at Rs 89,900. So India is selling at Rs 15,000 costlier than Japan.

In India, the iPhone 14 Pro price starts at Rs 1,29,900. However, if we compare the price in Japan, this model will cost you JPY 1,49,800, which is about Rs 83,000. This shows a massive gap of almost Rs 47,000 in India and Japan pricing.

iPhone 14 Pro Max price starts at Rs 1,39,900 in India. In Japan, the same phone is priced at JPY 1,64,800, approximately. Rs 92,000. This model also costs around Rs 48,000 more in India.

Malaysia

Malaysia is also in the Top 5 countries selling the cheapest iPhone 14 series compared to India. One can get iPhone 14 for RM 4,199 (approx Rs 73,922) in the country. In comparison, you will get the same phone in India for Rs 79,990, which is around Rs 6,000 costlier.

The iPhone 14 Plus starts at RM 4,699, which is approx. Rs 82,942 in Malaysia. Talking of India, the iPhone 14 Plus price starts at Rs 89,900. So India is selling the phone at around Rs 7,000, costlier than Malaysia.

In Malaysia, iPhone 14 Pro Max starts at RM 5,799 (approx Rs 1,02,358). iPhone 14 Pro Max price starts at Rs 1,39,900 in India. This shows us a difference of around Rs 37,500 in both countries.

iPhone 14 Pro is priced at RM 5,299, which is approx. Rs 93,532 Malaysia. In India, the iPhone 14 Pro price starts at Rs 1,29,900. You will get this phone at around Rs 36,500 cheaper in Malaysia.

Australia

In Australia, iPhone 14 starts at A$1399, which is approx. Rs 76,312. India is selling the iPhone 14 starting at Rs 79,990, around Rs 3,000 costlier than Australia.

The iPhone 14 Plus is priced at A$1579 (approx Rs 86,131) in Australia. On the other hand, iPhone 14 Plus price in India starts at Rs 89,900, which is around Rs 3,500 costlier.

In India, the iPhone 14 Pro price starts at Rs 1,29,900. However, if we compare the price in Australia, this model will cost you A$1749, which is approx. 95,404. This way, you get the iPhone 14 Pro at around 34,500 cheaper than the iPhone 14 Pro price in India.

iPhone 14 Pro Max is priced at A$1899, which is approx. Rs 1,03,586. The same model costs Rs 1,39,990 in India, showing a difference of around Rs 34,400.

Final Take

So, there you have it — the top 5 countries selling the cheapest iPhone 14 series. If you’re looking to get your hands on Apple’s latest and greatest bargain, then one of these countries might be your best bet. Just remember to factor in things like shipping costs and import taxes before making your purchase. Happy shopping!