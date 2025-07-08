OnePlus Nord 5, OnePlus Nord CE 5, OnePlus Buds 4 Launched in India

OnePlus Nord 5 along with the Nord CE 5 as well as the Buds 4 has been announced in India. The new Nord 5 is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Chipset while the Nord CE 5 has a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 processor. Here’s everything else to know about the new launches from OnePlus.

OnePlus Nord 5: Price, Availability, Specs

The OnePlus Nord 5 comes in Marble Sands, Dry Ice and Phantom Grey colours and is priced at Rs 31,999 for the 8GB + 256GB model, Rs 34,999 for the 12GB + 256GB model, and Rs 37,999 for the 12GB + 512GB model. Furthermore, customers can avail an instant discount of Rs 2,000 with select bank cards.

It will be available from Amazon.in, OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, mainline stores such as OnePlus Experience Stores, and partner stores such as Reliance Digital, Croma, Vijay Sales, Bajaj Electronics, and more starting from July 9, 2025, at 12 PM.

The OnePlus Nord 5 sports a 6.83-inch AMOLED Display with a 1.5K Resolution (2800 x 1272 pixels), 144Hz refresh rate, 1800 nits peak brightness, 100% DCI-P3, PWM Dimming, 450 ppi, and 93.6% screen-to-body ratio. The panel is protected with Gorilla Glass 7i. The Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC powers the device with up to 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

Additionally, the OnePlus Nord 5 has a dual camera setup at the rear including a 50MP f/1.8 Sony LYT-700 primary sensor with OIS and an 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide angle camera. On the front, there is a 50MP f/2.0 Samsung JN5 sensor for selfies and video calls.

It is backed by a 6800mAh battery that supports 80W SuperVOOC wired charging. Connectivity options include 5G, NFC, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.4, and USB-C for charging. Further, it runs on OxygenOS 15 based on Android 15. It will get 4 generations of OS updates and 6 years of security patches. Lastly, it equips dual stereo speakers, is IP65 rated, and gets an X-Axis Linear Vibration Motor and an in-display fingerprint sensor also.

OnePlus Nord CE 5: Price, Availability, Specs

The OnePlus Nord CE 5 comes in Black Infinity, Marble Mist and Nexus Blue colours. It is priced at Rs 24,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model, Rs 26,999 for the 8GB + 256GB model and Rs 28,999 for the top-end 12GB + 256GB trim. A Rs 2,000 instant discount can be availed with select bank cards. Availability options remain the same as Nord 5 with sales beginning from 12th July 2025 at 12 AM.

The OnePlus Nord CE 5 sports a 6.77-inch AMOLED Display with a full-HD+ Resolution (2392 x 1080 pixels), 120Hz refresh rate, 1430 nits peak brightness, 100% DCI-P3, PWM Dimming, 387 ppi, and up to 300Hz touch sampling rate. The MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Apex Edition SoC powers the device with up to 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

Additionally, the OnePlus Nord CE 5 has a dual camera setup at the rear including a 50MP f/1.8 Sony LYT-600 primary sensor with OIS and an 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide angle camera. On the front, there is a 16MP f/2.4 Sony IMX480 sensor for selfies and video calls.

It is backed by a 7100mAh battery that supports 80W SuperVOOC wired charging. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.4, and USB-C port for charging. Further, it runs on OxygenOS 15 based on Android 15 where it will get 4 major OS updates and 6 years of security updates. Lastly, it equips a single speaker and has an in-display optical fingerprint sensor.

OnePlus Buds 4: Price, Availability, Specs

The OnePlus Buds 4 cost Rs 5,999, and are available in Storm Grey and Zen Green colour options. It will go on sale from 12pm IST on July 12. It will be available for Rs 5,499 during the first sale.

The OnePlus Buds 4 will be available for purchase through the OnePlus India e-store, the OnePlus Store App, Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra and offline channels like OnePlus Experience Stores, Reliance Digital, Croma, Vijay Sales, Bajaj Electronics, and other select retail stores.

These earbuds pack a powerful audio setup with 11mm 30-layer ceramic-metal woofers and 6mm flat tweeters, paired with dual DACs. They’re also certified for Hi-Res Wireless Audio and support OnePlus’ Proprietary 3D Audio tech.

The Buds 4 promise a “Golden Sound” experience by mapping your ear canal to tailor audio output for each user. They offer up to 55dB adaptive Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and come with a Transparency mode for ambient awareness. For calls, each earbud includes a three-microphone system with AI-powered noise reduction to improve clarity.

In terms of connectivity, the OnePlus Buds 4 support Bluetooth 5.4, LHDC 5.0 codec, and dual-device pairing. With Steady Connect technology, OnePlus claims the Buds 4 maintain a strong and stable Bluetooth connection even in crowded outdoor environments. A dedicated Gaming Mode brings ultra-low Latency of just 47ms for responsive gameplay.

Battery life is another highlight — the earbuds can deliver up to 11 hours of playback (without ANC), while the case boosts total usage to 45 hours. A 10-minute quick charge provides up to 11 hours of usage. The earbuds are IP55-rated for water and dust resistance, weigh just 4.7g each, and include convenient volume swipe controls. Notably, the OnePlus Buds 4 also support real-time AI Translation with a single tap.