Top 5 best budget Bluetooth headsets under Rs 1000

In recent years, Bluetooth headsets have no doubt gained a lot of popularity not only in India but across the globe. Since now many smartphones come sans earphone jack, the demand for Bluetooth headsets have definitely shoot up. When it comes to buying Bluetooth headsets, there are a lot of options available in the market. But what if you don’t want to spend an bomb and want a headset in the budget segment only. So, to make things easy, here we have compiled a list of the five best budget Bluetooth headsets under Rs 1000 which are available in the market.

pTron Bassbuds Sports V2

The pTron True Wireless Bluetooth Headphones (TWS) are priced at Rs 799. These TWS offer you a secure & Comfort Fit and are equipped with 8mm dynamic driver which will offer you a great stereo sound with smooth mid & Deep bass. They can also be used for gaming as they come with a built-in low latency mode as well. Hence, if you are thinking to buy a pair of gaming earbuds, you can invest in this ptron low latency wireless earphones.

Apart from this, the TWS comes with latest Bluetooth v5.3 with 10M Wireless Connectivity. There is Auto-Connect will will let you connect with Last Paired Device. Further, as the earbuds have an IPX4 water-resistant design, you don’t need to worry about sweat and splashes. In addition, the TWS can offer a battery backup of up to 48 hours, making it perfect for long hours. With these features, the TWS easily makes into our list of the best Bluetooth earphones under 1000 in India.

Truke Air Buds Lite

The Truke Air Buds Lite Bluetooth Truly Wireless earbuds are priced at Rs 899. The earphones are equipped with Noise Cancellation feature which will let you enjoy your calls even in a noisy environment. In today’s life, with so much sound pollution outside, this feature will definitely help you in taking your calls.

Further, the TWS offers a total of up to 48hours of playtime which is decent enough to use on a single charge. For gaming lovers, there is low latency of up to 55ms. You have to tap 3 times of right earbuds to enter Gaming Mode. Also with the support of Bluetooth 5.1, it allows you to stay connected with up to 10 meters of range. If you want to go completely wireless, we suggest you these Bluetooth earphones.

Sennheiser CX 120BT

Sennheiser CX 120BT Wireless Bluetooth in Ear Neckband Headphone are priced at Rs 999. Sennheiser is a known name in audio space globally with a good track record and so falls in our list.

This neckband is offering you 6 hours of battery life, with 1.5 hour to charge via micro USB. For connectivity, they come with Bluetooth 4.1 technology. To deliver better throughput over Bluetooth, Sennheiser has provided support for Qualcomm’s aptX codecs and aptX Low Latency codecs for the minimal delay between audio and video. If you’re looking for neckband of a reputed brand, then you can go for this one.

We have also reviewed this neckband and found the audio out is balanced and especially the sound quality during is call is really nice. The earbuds are comfortable to use for long duration and better than the buds of cheap look-alikes Airpods.

Boult Audio ZCharge

The Boult Audio ZCharge Wireless in ear earphones are priced at Rs 899. The neckband comes with Soft Silicon Band and it can be worn comfortably for all-day use. These earphones give you a long battery life with fast charging. It offers 40 hour of playback time on a single charge and a 10 mins charge will give you 15 hours of playback. There is Bluetooth 5.2 technology for connecting to devices.

The neckband is equipped with Environmental Noise Cancellation which is a great feature. It can cancel out the noise of the environment and it can reduce the noise. This will help the user to have a better experience. Besides, it is IPX5 water resistant making it possible to waterproof for 1 meters deep for 30 minutes. So you can use it without any worries whether you are outdoors or at the gym.

Noise Sense

Noise Sense Neckband Earphones are priced at Rs 699. It offers a battery back up of 25 hours which should be enough to offer you more than a day’s playback time. Further, the neckband offers fast Charging which will give you 8 hours of playtime with 8 mins of charging. So the neckband will be really useful to those who are in need to charge quickly.

The neckband also features magnetic earbuds for a comfort fit. The magnet will prevent the earbuds from getting tangled up when you leave the neckband worn after use. The IPX5 water-resistant rating will also take care while working out. Overall, if you are on a super tight budget, you can go for these Bluetooth earphones under 1000 in India.