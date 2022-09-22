Top issues reported about iPhone 14 series by users

Apple’s iPhone 14 series has finally gone on sale, and as more users get their hands on the smartphones, more issues are being uncovered which suggests that the new models are facing bugs as soon as they are taken out of the box. Apple has confirmed some of the issues and suggests that a fix is on its way. Here are the top issues that are being reported by new iPhone 14 series users:

Camera Shaking while using Social Media Apps on iPhone 14 Pro series

The issue that seems to be limited to the iPhone 14 Pro and the 14 Pro Max models is that the models’ Main camera vibrates uncontrollably when the camera is opened in apps such as Snapchat, TikTok, and Instagram, resulting in a shaky video. It seems like the OIS module goes bonkers when using such social media apps.

So uh, we’re having some issues with the 14 Pro Max camera pic.twitter.com/7HH1wLFjdF — Luke Miani (@LukeMiani) September 16, 2022

Apple has confirmed the issue already while saying that a software update is scheduled to release next week, which will solve it. It also reaffirmed to the customers that a hardware replacement would not be required. There’s no temporary fix that seems to be there for this issue.

High Battery drain on iPhone 14 series

One of the other issues iPhone 14 series users face is the high battery drain on the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max. The source of the issue seems to be present in iOS 16 because Non-iPhone 14 Pro users are also reporting battery drain which is running on ‌iOS 16‌.

iPhones become unresponsive post Data Transfer

iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models have been facing this issue where the device becomes unresponsive after the data gets transferred from your older device. As per a memo obtained by MacRumors, Apple has already confirmed the issue and has said that customers might find their latest iPhone crashing and becoming unresponsive after transferring data from an older ‌iPhone‌. Apple tells customers to force restart their iPhones for a temporary fix to the problem. Apple says it plans to patch this bug in an ‌iOS 16‌ update next week.

Read More: How to find forgotten Apple ID? Simple & Easy to use Guide

iMessage, FaceTime issues

Some iPhone 14 series users are not being able to receive iMessage, and FaceTime calls after setting up their new iPhone. Apple has acknowledged this serious issue through a support document that warns users to update to the latest iOS version — 16.0.1.

Also See: Best offers on Apple iPhone in India

Apple has also mentioned backup steps in case users are “still having an issue with iMessage or FaceTime”. Apple has suggested following the below-mentioned steps for those still facing the issue:

In the Settings app, tap Cellular. Make sure that your phone line is turned on. If you use multiple SIMs, make sure that the phone number you want to use is selected and turned on.

In the Settings app, tap Messages. Then tap Send & Receive.

Tap the phone number that you want to use with Messages.

Go back in the Settings app, and tap FaceTime.

Tap the phone number that you want to use with FaceTime.

Read More: Apple iOS 16 vs Android 13: Hits and Misses

AirDrop isn’t functional

The iPhone 14 Pro series models seem to have a bunch of issues, one of them being AirDrop not working properly. It happens when one attempts to send something from an ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ to another ‌iPhone‌. This results in the “waiting” popup being displayed indefinitely. It seems to be limited to iPhone 14 Pro models currently.

Other issues

There are some other issues iPhone 14 series users have been facing, including a bug where the camera app is very slow to load on the Pro models. Moreover, a bug that not only iPhone 14 series users but also other iPhone users on iOS 16 are facing is the one where way too many pop-up alerts are being shown when attempting to copy and paste content from one app to another.

So these were some of the issues that are widely being faced by a bunch of users. Apple has already issued the 16.0.1 update for iPhones which should fix some of the issues. If you are still facing other problems, you will have to wait for the update that is supposed to come out next week.