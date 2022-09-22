Gizfit 910 Pro Review: A Powerful, Stylish Smartwatch For Under Rs 2,500

Wearable technology has been growing in popularity over the past few years, and it seems like there’s a new product on the market every day. So whether you’re looking for an activity tracker to monitor your steps or a smartwatch that can track your heart rate and connect to your phone, you’ve got plenty of options. Today we’ll look at the Gizfit 910 Pro Smartwatch Review from Gizmore and check if it offers reliable performance for under 2500 bucks!

Gizfit 910 Pro Review Pricing and availability

The Gizfit 910 Pro smartwatch is available for under 2,500. It is available on Flipkart with a couple of cash-back offers that can be explored. Along with that, Gizmore is offering a 1 Year Manufacturing Warranty.

How does it look? Is the display any good?

The first thing you will notice is the uncanny resemblance to Apple iWatch. So it wouldn’t be wrong to say Gizfit 910 Pro has taken inspiration from Apple on the design front as most of the other smartwatches in the budget segment.

The Gizfit 910 Pro is a stylish smartwatch with a sleek, modern design. It has a large 1.69-inch touchscreen display that is easy to read, even in outdoor surroundings. The watch case has a metal body, and the strap is made of comfortable silicone, which looks classy.

It also has a physical button, which can be pressed to return to the home screen. All in all, the looks of the Gizfit 910 Pro will not disappoint you. Now is that enough to hit the buy button? No, hang on and read the review further to make an informed decision.

So, what features do we get in Gizfit 910 Pro?

Well, the watch comes with many features, some of which have become a necessity with the changing times.

Let’s talk about them. A heart rate monitor along with steps taken and calories burned. The readings are fairly accurate and reliable. one can expect a plus-minus 10-15 % variation. One can set the smartwatch to monitor heart rate throughout the day at different intervals such as 15 minutes, 30 minutes, 1 hour, etc. But do keep in mind in case of emergency ( Haphazard Heart Rate) Doctor is and should always be your best bet as a smartwatch can only warn.

The watch is also water and dust resistant with an IP67 rating, but that doesn’t mean you can go swimming with it. The best you can expect is that your smartwatch will not ditch you if you are caught in an unexpected rain or thundershower.

The next feature is quite helpful in current times when we are so engrossed in work that we forget to take a break. The feature called Sedentary reminded will make sure to tell you, ” Boss, take a break. Work can wait, not your health. ( Don’t kill me you don’t see this message being displayed on your smartwatch, but what actually is displayed will mean the same) “

Next up is dialer functionality – you can make and receive calls on Gizfit 910 Pro when it is connected via Bluetooth to your phone. I am not sure how many will use this feature regularly, but if you want to talk to your hand ( oops!) I mean, speak via your smartwatch, this feature will be pretty handy. The dialer user interface is straightforward and the audio output thru the speaker on your 910 Pro is decent. However, you might face issues listening to what is said in a noisy environment.

Now let’s talk about features related to health. It has sleep monitoring, menstrual tracking, SPO2 monitor, sports mode for running, cycling, climbing, walking, treadmills, spinning, yoga, and some game modes, including basketball, football, and badminton.

Here I would like to mention That Gizfit 910 Pro doesn’t have a truckload of features as compared to other well-established names in the smartwatch category, but I am sure engineers at Gizmore must be on top of it. So it needs to be seen when they release it.

Is the interaction with the watch smooth?

You can interact with Gizfit 910 Pro via an app available on Android and the Apple store and touch interface on the watch.

One can swipe down to access quick settings that display brightness slider, shortcuts to the settings menu, Bluetooth calling feature, Find phone utility, etc. To access the main menu, one has to swipe up. The interface on the watch and app is clear, and the touch response on display is decent.

Could it have been better? Definitely, the areas which can be improved further are touch response time, transitions and grouping of apps.

How is the Performance?

Now we come to the segment which will help you to finally make up your mind as to whether you should consider Gizfit 910 Pro as your next buy or not.

On a lighter note, the smartwatch, when it is charged, will always tell the time. On a serious note, Sensors for tracking sleep and steps are fairly on target, and as mentioned earlier, discrepancy can be around 15 % which is acceptable.

If I talk about the syncing functionality related to making or receiving calls or notifications, I am not disappointed. However, the audio of the speaker tough could have been slightly better.

The interface is smooth and clear, but it misses out on something which could have been unique to Gizfit 910 Pro, but almost all the budget smartwatches in the market follow the same pattern. So maybe, future iterations could explore it.

Kitna Deti Hai? Well, once fully charged, Gizfit 910 Pro can give you a battery backup of around five days when you keep all the functionalities like calling, notifications, weather updates and so on in an active state. In a limited setting scenario, seven days is achievable. Regarding the charging time, it takes around 2.5 hours to show a 100% charged message.