Wireless charging has slowly been gaining in popularity over the last few years, with more and more manufacturers starting to include it in their products. Apple’s iPhone 14 series is finally here, and with it comes MagSafe wireless charging technology. If you’re looking for the best way to charge your new iPhone, check out our top 5 wireless chargers for iPhones that are compatible with MagSafe.

How to choose the right wireless charger for your iPhone 14

Before we jump to recommending the Top 5 wireless chargers for Apple iPhone 14 series let’s help you understand the basics of wireless chargers.

There are a lot of different wireless chargers in the market. It can be difficult to decide which one to buy. The most popular ones are divided into three categories: Qi-certified, fast charging, and universal.

Qi-certified chargers are the best option if you want to keep your iPhone battery life as long as possible. They are designed to work with all Qi-compatible devices, including the new Apple AirPods.

Fast charging chargers are great if you need to charge your iPhone quickly. They allow your phone to charge faster than traditional chargers, so you can get back to using your phone faster.

Universal chargers are perfect if you have multiple devices that need to be charged. They can charge multiple devices at once, so you don’t have to wait long periods of time between charges.

Now let’s hop on to the recommendations and hope that this list will help you find the best wireless charger for your iPhone!

Anker Wireless Charger – Rs 4,999

If you’re looking for a quality wireless charger for your iPhone, the Anker Wireless Charger is a great budget option.

The Anker Wireless Charger is compact, lightweight, and extra thin to fit easily into any backpack. It provides 7.5W charging for iPhones. With this charger, there will be no more alignment problems as it snaps magnetically into place to ensure perfect alignment. Thus it offers a strong hold for stable and efficient charging. It is only 0.3 inches thick to remain as low profile as possible while clipped to the back of your phone. The charger is designed with temperature control, foreign object detection, radiation shielding, and more advanced safety features to deliver a safe charging experience. The PowerWave Magnetic Pad comes with a built-in 5 ft USB-C cable.

Apple MagSafe Charger – Rs 4,500

When you need a fast charging speed and a product from Apple, we recommend you invest in an Apple-certified MagSafe charger. The Apple MagSafe Charger offers a charging power of up to 15W if you have a 20W adaptor. The MagSafe Charger maintains compatibility with Qi charging, so it can be used to wirelessly charge your iPhone 14 series and even iPhone 8 or later. You can use it to charge AirPods as well.

One of the benefits of Apple MagSafe Charger is that it connects with magnets, and your iPhone will not slide off and stop charging. However, because it is an expensive MagSafe product, you have to decide whether these benefits are worth the extra money. Also, the magnetic alignment experience only applies to iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro models.

Spigen F301W Wireless Charger – Rs 1,699

The Spigen F301W Wireless Charger can be used with all devices with wireless charging functionality. The hardware of the charger is built with an intelligent circuit system to safe charging with zero overcharging and overheating issues. Further, the charger comes with a central rubber ring which keeps any device stable and slip-proof during a charge while supporting case compatibility. It is advised to use a 10 Watt or higher adapter for best results. This will in better charging speed and performance.

In our list of Top 5 wireless chargers for Apple iPhone, F301W Wireless Charger is the most affordable.

ALSO READ: Apple iOS 16: Top New Features, Compatible iPhones

Apple’s Far Out Event: Five Key Takeaways

Belkin Wireless Charger – Rs 6,368

The Belkin Wireless Charger is one of the top wireless chargers for the Apple iPhone series. This charger is compatible with all iPhones from the iPhone 8 up to the latest iPhone 14. It offers wireless charging up to 15 watts for Qi-enabled devices.

It also has a LED light that indicates when your phone is charging. This is a handy feature that lets you know at a glance whether your phone is charging or not. Overall, the Belkin Boost Up Wireless Charger is one of the best wireless chargers on the market. It’s compatible with not only most of the iPhones but other smartphones as well, Like the Samsung S22 Ultra. It has a fast charging speed and includes a safety feature to prevent overcharging. Additionally, it can charge through lightweight plastic cases up to 3 millimetres, so you can keep your case on while charging. It is backed by a 2-year limited warranty.

Anker 622 Magnetic Battery (MagGo) Wireless Charger – Rs 15,599

Anker 622 Magnetic Battery is a foldable Magnetic Wireless Portable Charger that comes with a built-in foldable kickstand and power bank. It will keep your iPhone 14 upright for a comfortable viewing angle. The super-strong magnet snaps magnetically into place to ensure perfect alignment and an efficient charge. The sleek and slim design is only 0.5 inch (12.8 mm) thin. This will enable you to single-handedly take calls, selfies, and more.

As mentioned earlier, Anker 622 Magnetic Battery (MagGo) Wireless Charger doubles up as a powerbankwith 5,000 mAh capacity which can provide 17 hours of extended use. Lastly, Anker’s exclusive MultiProtect safety technology will offer complete protection for you and your devices.

Though the product serves a dual purpose, it is the costliest in our list of Top 5 wireless chargers for Apple iPhone.

Conclusion

There are so many wireless chargers to choose from when it comes to Apple iPhone series, making it difficult to decide which one is the best for you. In this article, we have suggested some of the top wireless chargers available on the market and tried to make your decision easier. We hope that our top picks will help you find the best wireless charger for your needs.