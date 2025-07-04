Boult FluidX Series Over-Ear Headphones Launched in India

Boult FluidX series over-ear headphones have been announced in India. While the company had already introduced FluidX on July 1, the latest launch is of the FluidX Pro. “This flagship device leads BOULT’s newly unveiled FluidX series.” Here are all the details of the new headphones from Boult.

Boult FluidX Series: Price, Availability

The FluidX Pro is available in Raven Black and Skin Beige, while the FluidX is offered in Black, Green, and Ivory White. The Headphones can be purchased on Amazon, Flipkart, and Myntra, for Rs 2,299 for the FluidX and Rs 2,499 for the FluidX Pro. The MRPs for the products are Rs 5,999 and Rs 7,999, respectively.

Boult FluidX Series: Specifications

The FluidX Pro is the first BOULT device to feature both Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) in a single device. Engineered for the discerning listener, the Pro is designed to “deliver a studio-grade audio experience with deep clarity, adaptive listening modes, and next-gen tech in every detail,” said the company.

While FluidX Pro takes the flagship position, the standard FluidX caters to a broader audience. Both headphones are powered by 40mm Bass Boosted Drivers enhanced with BoomX Technology. They also include Bluetooth 5.4 with Blink & Pair for lightning-fast connectivity, and Combat Gaming Mode with ultra-low 60ms latency.

Built for durability and convenience, both models are IPX5 water resistant, include voice assistant support, and feature intuitive touch controls. BOULT has also focused on comfort-forward, lifestyle-centric design: foldable, adjustable headbands, rotational ear cups, and lightweight construction make these headphones ideal for daily use.

In terms of battery performance, the FluidX Pro delivers 5 hours of playback from just 10 minutes of charging, while the FluidX offers a claimed 60-hour battery life, with 3 hours of playback from a 10-minute charge.