Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Series Key Specifications Leaked: Know Details

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 series key specifications have been confirmed through a new leak ahead of the launch of the watches. The leak suggests that the Watch 8 series will include notable upgrades over their predecessors, such as inclusion of 64GB storage across the higher end models, a new Exynos W1000 chipset, and more.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Series Key Specifications (Leaked)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8

According to the leak from Dealabs, Galaxy Watch 8 comes in 40mm and 44mm sizes, with the former sporting a 1.34-inch Super AMOLED Display (438×438 pixels), a 325mAh battery, and weighs 30g. The 44mm model on the other hand, packs a 1.47-inch Super AMOLED display (480×480 pixels), 435mAh battery, and weighs 34g. Both versions are built with aluminium armor, have a sapphire glass covering, 2GB RAM, 32GB storage, and the new Exynos W1000 chipset. They run on One UI 8.0 Watch.

The panels will support up to 3000 nits of brightness. Sensors on the watch will include Accelerometer, Altimeter, Gyroscope, Light sensor, Geomagnetic sensor, PPG (Photoplethysmographic) sensor, ECG (Electrical Cardiac) sensor, and a BIA (Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis) sensor. The 40mm model has a 325mAh battery and the 44mm version has a 435mAh cell.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic

Made of stainless steel and available in a single 46mm model, the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic sports a 1.34″ Super AMOLED display (438×438) with a 327 ppi and 3000 nits of brightness. It also has a Sapphire Glass covering. It weighs 63.5 grams and packs a 445mAh battery. There’s 2GB RAM, 64GB storage, and the Exynos W1000 chipset. The sensor setup remains the same as the Watch 8 and the Classic also runs on One UI 8.0 Watch.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025)

Available with a 47mm dial and made of Titanium, the Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) has a 1.47″ (480×480) Super AMOLED display with a 327 ppi, 3000 nits brightness, and Sapphire Glass protection. It weighs 60.5 grams and packs a 590mAh battery. There’s 2GB RAM, 64GB storage, and the Exynos W1000 Chipset under the hood. The sensor setup remains the same as the Watch 8 and this one also runs on One UI 8.0 Watch.