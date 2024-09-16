HMD Skyline Launched in India; To Compete with OnePlus Nord 4 5G, iQOO Neo 9 Pro 5G

HMD India, after teasing the launch of Skyline earlier today, has launched the smartphone in the country at a price point below Rs 40,000. The new HMD Skyline is available in a single trim, and comes with 2 years of OS upgrades and 3 years of security upgrades. Here’s what all it has to offer.

HMD Skyline: India Price, Availability

The HMD Skyline is priced at Rs 35,999, and it will be available on Amazon.in, HMD.com and at retail stores in Twisted Black and Neon Pink Colours beginning September 17. As a part of a launch offer, buyers will get a complimentary 33W Type-C fast charger along with the purchase of the handset.

HMD Skyline: Specifications

The HMD Skyline sports an FHD+ 6.55-inch pOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, up to 1000 nits brightness, and Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 Processor under the hood and gets 12GB RAM with 256GB of storage which is also expandable up to 512GB.

There’s a triple rear camera system, including a 108MP f/1.8 primary sensor with Hybrid OIS + EIS, LED flash, along with a 13MP f/2.5 ultra-wide angle camera, and a 50MP f/2.0 telephoto camera with 50mm portrait mode, 4K video capture, and OZO Spatial Audio capture with wind-noise cancellation. There’s a 50MP f/2.5 sensor on the front with Autofocus support for selfies.

The handset is backed up by a 4600mAh battery with 33W fast wired charging support, 15W Qi2 wireless charging support, and 5W reverse wireless charging as well. The device runs on Android 14 and will receive 2 major OS updates and 3 years of security patches. HMD Skyline comes with a Custom Button, allowing users to set up personal shortcuts for quick access to their favorite apps, navigation, or even an AI-powered assistant.

For connectivity, you get 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/A-GPS, Galileo L1/L5 dual-band, GLONASS, BDS, USB Type-C port, and NFC. The device is further IP54 rated and also gets stereo speakers for audio playback. It further has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometrics.

HMD Skyline is competing with the likes of Realme GT 6T, OnePlus Nord 4, and the iQOO Neo 9 Pro, all of which have a price tag below Rs 35,999 (except for iQOO’s handset which is priced the same). While these devices have a superior processor compared to Skyline’s chip, Skyline has a telephoto sensor on the back, which none of these smartphones offer. The Skyline’s USP is that telephoto sensor and it’s unique design, while features like battery, charging speeds, displays, etc., are better on the competition.