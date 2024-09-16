HMD Skyline India Launch Teased: Everything to Know

HMD India has teased the launch of a new smartphone which is likely the HMD Skyline. The HMD Skyline India launch date hasn’t been confirmed yet, but we know how much it could cost in the country. Skyline debuted globally a couple of months back, reviving the old signature Nokia Lumia design.

HMD Skyline India Launch: What to expect?

The HMD Skyline India launch was teased by the company’s official X handle, with a teaser that said, “Shoot for the Sky,” along with the another teaser that stated, “Soon, discover what it means to touch the Sky.” The Sky being the keyword here, along with other hints dropped in the video, HMD is preparing to soon launch the Skyline in India.

In July earlier this year, we reported that Skyline was expected to launch by the end of August. However, it appears the release was pushed back by a few weeks for reasons that remain unclear. The HMD Skyline could debut by the end of September instead.

Additionally, the Indian price range for the smartphone was also confirmed to us, indicating that the device might be priced between Rs 35,000 and Rs 40,000. In the UK, the device is priced at £399 (approx Rs 43,340) for the 8GB + 128GB model, £479 (approx Rs 53,000) for the 8GB + 256GB model, and £499 (approx Rs 54,200) for the 12GB + 256GB version.

If that’s indeed true, the device may find it tough to find a spot in an already crowded market that has a load of value-for-money options available in the price range, such as the OnePlus Nord 4 5G, Realme GT 6, and more.

HMD Skyline: Specifications

The HMD Skyline sports an FHD+ 6.55-inch pOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, up to 1000 nits brightness, and Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 Processor under the hood and gets up to 12GB RAM with up to 256GB of storage which is also expandable up to 512GB.

There’s a triple rear camera system, including a 108MP f/1.8 primary sensor with Hybrid OIS+EIS, LED flash, along with a 13MP f/2.5 ultra-wide angle camera, and a 50MP f/2.0 telephoto camera with 50mm portrait mode, 4K video capture, and OZO Spatial Audio capture with wind-noise cancellation. There’s a 50MP f/2.5 sensor on the front with Autofocus support for selfies.

The handset is backed up by a 4600mAh battery with 33W fast wired charging support, 15W Qi2 wireless charging support, and 5W reverse wireless charging as well. The device runs on Android 14 and will receive 2 major OS updates and 3 years of security patches.

For connectivity, you get 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/A-GPS, Galileo L1/L5 dual-band, GLONASS, BDS, USB Type-C port, and NFC. The device is further IP54 rated and also gets stereo speakers for audio playback. It further has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.