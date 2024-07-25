The HMD Crest sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ OLED display with a full-HD+ resolution, a 60Hz Refresh Rate. The HMD Crest series will draw power from a Unisoc T760 5G processor.

The device gets 6GB RAM with 128GB storage which is expandable up to 256GB. The HMD Crest sports a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor at the back. It gets a 50MP sensor on the front for selfies.

The device runs on Android 14 out of the box. It packs a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging. For connectivity, it gets 5G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.0, along with a USB-C port and a 3.5 mm audio jack.