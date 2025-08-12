Vu Glo QLED TV 2025 (Dolby Edition) Launched in India: Everything to Know

Vu Glo QLED TV 2025 (Dolby Edition) has been announced in India with features like a Glo QLED panel, Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG, a 24W Dolby Atmos sound system, the 1.5GHz VuOn AI Processor, and more. Here’s everything to know about the new TV from VU.

Vu Glo QLED TV 2025: Price, Availability

The pricing for the TV is as follows:

43-inch (43GLOQLED25) – Rs 24,990

50-inch (50GLOQLED25) – Rs 30,990

55-inch (55GLOQLED25) – Rs 35,990

65-inch (65GLOQLED25) – Rs 50,990

75-inch (75GLOQLED25) – Rs 64,990

The TVs are available for purchase on Amazon, Flipkart, and at retail outlets across India, starting today, August 12.

Vu Glo QLED TV 2025: Features

Available in 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch sizes, the lineup sports 4K QLED panels (3840×2160) with 400 nits brightness, 92% NTSC color gamut, MEMC, and A+ Grade Glo Panel technology. Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG support are also on board, along with multiple picture modes including FILMMAKER, Cricket, Cinema, and Game.

Powering the TVs is the 1.5GHz VuON AI Processor with AI Upscaling for enhanced clarity. Gamers get features like VRR, ALLM, HDR gaming, Crosshair Mode, and a dedicated Game Dashboard. On the audio side, the TVs pack 24W Dolby Atmos sound from dual speakers, plus Auto Volume Control, Dialogue Clarity, and an equalizer.

The series runs Google TV, offering Chromecast, Google Play Store access, and smart home integration with Apple AirPlay, HomeKit, and Android casting. Connectivity includes Bluetooth 5.3, Dual-Band Wi-Fi, LAN, and camera support, while ports include three HDMI (with ARC/eARC/CEC), two USB, optical out, AV in, Ethernet, and a Headphone jack.

Each model comes with a Vu ActiVoice remote featuring IR, Bluetooth, voice assistant, and hotkeys for Wi-Fi, picture, sound, and popular apps like Netflix and YouTube. Extra features include Low Blue Light mode, Kids Mode, Parental Controls, and phone-to-TV music playback. All models come with a 1-year warranty.