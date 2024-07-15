HMD to Revive Nokia Lumia Design with HMD Skyline, Retailer Listing Suggests

For a couple of months, HMD Global’s whole portfolio has been constantly leaked. New renders for the HMD Skyline now give us our first detailed look at the handset, which confirms that HMD is working on reviving the iconic Nokia Lumia design, which was a widely appreciated feature of Lumia smartphones back in the day. Here’s what it’ll have to offer.

HMD Skyline Renders

As leaked by a Belgian retailer listing (now deleted) and tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore on X, the new Skyline will likely be available in at least two colours, such as black and pink. The HMD Skyline will also have a dual rear camera system and an LED flash.

The HMD Skyline’s frame will be rectangular with sharp edges, while inside, there’ll be a display with curved corners, resembling the Fabula design language first introduced with Nokia Lumia devices years ago. Because Antenna bands can be noticed on the frame, we suspect it will be made of metal, which should account for a premium in-hand feel.

What’s also interesting is the presence of a textured third button on the left spine, aside from the power and volume buttons on the right side. It is possible this button could serve various purposes for triggering certain functions of the device, or it could also be re-mappable. While the bezels around the display won’t be even on all sides, it surely is set to have a distinctive look over other handsets from different brands available in the market, all of which have a similar form factor nowadays.

Read More: HMD Drops “Arrow” Branding for Debut Smartphone in India, Renames it to HMD Crest

HMD Skyline Specs

As per a previous report, the Skyline will purportedly sport a 6.67-inch FHD+ OLED touchscreen with a 120Hz refresh rate and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 Processor under the hood. It’ll have up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage.

On the rear, it will have three cameras, including a 108MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor, and a tertiary 2MP macro or depth sensor. For selfies, there’ll be a 32 MP snapper. The handset is expected to sport a 4,900mAh battery with support for 33W fast wired charging.

It will be IP67 certified for dust and water resistance and will run Android 14 out of the box. It could also employ an optical under-display fingerprint sensor and a stereo speaker setup.