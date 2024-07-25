Exclusive: HMD Skyline Coming to India For Around Rs 35,000

HMD launched the Crest series smartphones in India earlier today but the brand is all set to launch another new smartphone in India by August end, dubbed HMD Skyline, the company confirmed to The Mobile Indian. HMD Skyline was launched in global markets earlier last week.

HMD Skyline: India Launch, Price Range

Ravi Kunwar, VP, HMD India, confirmed the HMD Skyline India launch and said to The Mobile Indian, “Skyline will be launching in the country by August end.” Additionally, the Indian price range for the smartphone was also confirmed, indicating that the device might be priced between Rs 35,000 and Rs 40,000.

This will position the HMD Skyline against smartphones such as Reno 12 series, Homor 200 5G, Realme GT 6T, OnePlus Nord 4, iQOO Neo 9 Pro, and more. The said price segment is already crowded in the country and it would be interesting to see how HMD Skyline would make a place for itself in this range.

HMD Skyline: Specifications

The HMD Skyline sports an FHD+ 6.55-inch pOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, up to 1000 nits brightness, and Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 Processor under the hood. It gets up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB of storage which is expandable up to 512GB.

There’s a triple rear camera system, including a 108MP primary sensor with Hybrid OIS+EIS, LED flash, along with a 13MP ultra-wide angle camera, and a 50MP telephoto camera with 50mm portrait mode, 4Kvideo capture, and OZO Spatial Audio capture with wind-noise cancellation. There’s a 50MP sensor on the front with Autofocus support for selfies.

The handset is backed up by a 4600mAh battery with 33W fast wired charging support, 15W Qi2 wireless charging support, and 5W reverse wireless charging as well. The device runs on Android 14 and will receive 2 major OS updates and 3 years of security patches.

For connectivity, you get 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/A-GPS, Galileo L1/L5 dual-band, GLONASS, BDS, USB Type-C port, and NFC. The device is further IP54 rated and also gets stereo speakers for audio playback. It gets a side-facing fingerprint sensor for biometrics.