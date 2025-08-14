Google Introduces Personal Context and Temporary Chats in Gemini

Google is introducing a couple of new features including Personal Context and Temporary Chats in Gemini. The former allows the AI assistant to learn about you from your past conversations and remember key details about you so it can provide you with personalised results for your queries. Here’s everything the two features have to offer.

Personal Context and Temporary Chats in Gemini will be rolling out to users over the next few weeks. With personal context, Gemini can learn from your past conversations over time. When this setting is on, Gemini remembers key details and preferences you’ve shared, leading to more natural and relevant conversations, as if you’re collaborating with a partner who’s already up to speed.

At first, personalized conversations will be available when using the Gemini 2.5 Pro model in select countries and it will then expand to the 2.5 Flash model and more countries in the weeks ahead.

This setting is on by default to help Gemini give you more relevant responses, but you can head to your Settings in the Gemini App and select “Personal context,” then ”Your past chats with Gemini” to turn it off.

Google says “there may be times when you want to have a quick conversation with the Gemini app without it influencing future chats,” for which it has developed temporary chats, a feature that’s already available in ChatGPT.

Temporary Chats won’t appear in your recent chats or Gemini Apps Activity, and they won’t be used to personalize your Gemini experience or train Google’s AI models. They are kept for up to 72 hours to respond to you and to process any feedback you choose to provide.

Finally, in the coming weeks, your “Gemini Apps Activity” setting will be renamed “Keep Activity.” When this setting is on, a sample of your future uploads will be used to help improve Google services for everyone. If you prefer not to have your data used this way, you can turn this setting off or use Temporary Chats. If your Gemini Apps Activity setting is currently off, your Keep Activity setting will remain off, and you can turn it on anytime.