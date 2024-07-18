HMD Skyline Launched With Snapdragon Chipset, Wireless Charging Support

HMD Skyline has been launched as the first mid-range smartphone under the HMD brand in the US. The new handset boasts of a Snapdragon Processor under the hood and offers a triple rear camera system, wireless charging support, and much more. Here’s what else you’ll get with the device.

HMD Skyline: Price, Availability

The new HMD Skyline has launched in Neon Pink and Twisted Black colours and is priced at £399 (approx Rs 43,340) for the 8GB + 128GB model and £499 (approx Rs 54,200) for the 12GB + 256GB version. It has already gone on sale on HMD.com in select countries.

Self-repair support has also been made available through iFixit in select markets. Users can purchase original parts from the website to repair the device themselves.

HMD Skyline: Specifications

The HMD Skyline sports an FHD+ 6.55-inch pOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, up to 1000 nits brightness, and Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor under the hood. It gets up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB of storage which is expandable up to 512GB.

There’s a triple rear camera system, including a 108MP primary sensor with Hybrid OIS+EIS, LED flash, along with a 13MP ultra-wide angle camera, and a 50MP telephoto camera with 50mm portrait mode, 4K video capture, and OZO Spatial Audio capture with wind-noise cancellation. There’s a 50MP sensor on the front with Autofocus support for selfies.

The handset is backed up by a 4600mAh battery with 33W fast wired charging support, 15W Qi2 wireless charging support, and 5W reverse wireless charging as well. The device runs on Android 14 and will receive 2 major OS updates and 3 years of security patches.

For connectivity, you get 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/A-GPS, Galileo L1/L5 dual-band, GLONASS, BDS, USB Type-C port, and NFC. The device is further IP54 rated and also gets stereo speakers for audio playback. It further has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.