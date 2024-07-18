HMD Skyline Launched With Snapdragon Chipset, Wireless Charging Support

HomeNewsHMD Skyline Launched With Snapdragon Chipset, Wireless Charging Support

HMD Skyline has been launched in the US, Europe, and the UK with wireless charging support, a 4600mAh battery, and much more.

By Abhishek Malhotra

HMD Skyline has been launched as the first mid-range smartphone under the HMD brand in the US. The new handset boasts of a Snapdragon under the hood and offers a triple rear camera system, wireless charging support, and much more. Here’s what else you’ll get with the device.

HMD Skyline: Price, Availability

The new HMD Skyline has launched in Neon Pink and Twisted Black colours and is priced at £399 (approx Rs 43,340) for the 8GB + 128GB model and £499 (approx Rs 54,200) for the 12GB + 256GB version. It has already gone on sale on HMD.com in select countries.

Self-repair support has also been made available through iFixit in select markets. Users can purchase original parts from the website to repair the device themselves.

HMD Skyline: Specifications

HMD Skyline launched

The HMD Skyline sports an FHD+ 6.55-inch pOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, up to 1000 nits brightness, and Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor under the hood. It gets up to 12GB and up to 256GB of storage which is expandable up to 512GB.

There’s a triple rear camera system, including a 108MP primary sensor with Hybrid OIS+EIS, flash, along with a 13MP ultra-wide angle camera, and a 50MP telephoto camera with 50mm portrait mode, video capture, and OZO Spatial Audio capture with wind-noise cancellation. There’s a 50MP sensor on the front with support for selfies.

The handset is backed up by a 4600mAh battery with 33W fast wired charging support, 15W Qi2 wireless charging support, and 5W reverse wireless charging as well. The device runs on 14 and will receive 2 major OS updates and 3 years of security patches.

For connectivity, you get SA/NSA, Dual VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6E, v5.2, GPS/A-GPS, Galileo L1/L5 dual-band, GLONASS, BDS, USB port, and NFC. The device is further IP54 rated and also gets stereo speakers for audio playback. It further has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.

HMD Skyline

HMD Skyline
  • ChipsetSnapdragon 7s Gen 2
  • RAM (GB)8, 12
  • Storage128, 256
  • Display6.55-inch, 1080 x 2400 pixels
  • Front Camera50MP
  • Primary Camera108MP + 13MP + 50MP
  • Battery4600mAh
  • Operating SystemAndroid 14

