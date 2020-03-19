  • 12:35 Mar 19, 2020

Top smartphones on Flipkart’s Big Shopping Days

By: The Mobile Indian network, Kolkata Last updated : March 19, 2020 12:23 pm

Flipkart's Big Shopping Days have arrived and has brought some great deals on smartphones. Follow our list of Top 6 smartphones on Flipkart’s Big Shopping Days to know the best deals

Flipkart’s big shopping days starts today - 19th March. Flipkart has revealed some great deals on smartphones and if you want a bang for your buck, follow our list of Top 6 smartphones on Flipkart’s Big Shopping Days

 

iPhone XS 64GB

 

Last year’s flagship, the iPhone XS 64GB will retail for Rs 52999 instead of Rs 59999 on Flipkart's sale. The iPhone XS is still one of the best phones out there with it 5.8” super retina display based on OLED screen technology. It has a set of dual 12MP camera and a 7MP front camera along with the face id sensor. It is powered by Apple’s A12 bionic soc and is blazing fast and can handle anything. It available in three colours: Space Grey, Gold and Silver.

 

 

 

Samsung Galaxy S9

 

With the latest Galaxy S20 being launched, the price of the previous model was slashed to Rs 19999. On the big shopping days, the price will further drop to Rs 21999. The S9 is still a great phone with a vibrant 5.8” QHD+ AMOLED display. It has a 12MP rear camera with variable aperture and an 8MP front camera. It is powered by the Exynos 918 and has 4GB of RAM.

 

Realme X2 Pro

Realme’s latest flagship, the Realme X2 Pro will be available for Rs 27999 instead of Rs 29999 along with an exchange offer up to Rs 14000 and added benefits for Axis bank credit cardholders. The Realme X2 Pro features a quad-camera setup on the rear. It comprises of a 64-megapixel primary camera paired with a 13-megapixel, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

 

On the front, the Realme X2 Pro sports a 16-megapixel sensor with a wide-angle lens. It has a 6.5-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The Realme X2 is powered by a Snapdragon 855+ SoC and houses a 4,000mAh battery with 50W fast charging support.

 

 

 

Realme 5 Pro

Initially priced at Rs 14999, the Realme 5 Pro will go on sale for a discounted price of Rs 11999 during the Flipkart Big Shopping days. The Realme 5 Pro is a mid-range phone and sports a 6.3-inch display and it is powered by a Snapdragon 712 chipset.

 

The smartphone has a quad-camera setup on the rear comprising of a 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel camera and dual 2-megapixel camera sensors along with a 16-megapixel selfie camera. It comes with three different variants such as the 4GB, 6GB and 8GB variants paired with 64GB and 128GB storage. The Realme 5 Pro runs on Android Pie houses a 4,035mAh battery.

 

 

Oppo Reno 10X Zoom

This beauty will go on sale for Rs 24990 instead of its actual price of Rs 39990. The Reno 10X zoom is a gorgeous phone and packs a lot of features like a triple camera set up which consists of a 48MP main sensor, a 13MP periscopic zoom lens which offers up to 10x of hybrid zoom and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens.

 

The front houses only the edge to edge display along with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The 16MP front camera is hidden within a shark fin pop up camera. The display is a 6.6” AMOLED panel with an FHD+ resolution. It is powered by the snapdragon 855 and comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage and it houses a 4065mAh battery.

 

 

 

Realme X2

 

The non-pro variant of the Realme X2 series is still no slouch and will retail for a discounted price of Rs 14999 instead of its usual price of Rs 16999 for the 64GB variant. It has a 6.4” FHD+ AMOLED display along with an in-display fingerprint sensor. It has a quad-camera set up with the main sensor being a 64MP shooter along with an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro lens.

 

It has a 32MP front camera inside a waterdrop notch. Under the hood is the Snapdragon 730G processor along with 4GB of RAM. The processor is built for gaming. It has a 4000mAh battery and can fast-charge at 30W.

 

