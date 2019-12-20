Realme X2 Review: Can it be the best phone under Rs 20,000?

Does it make a worthy option as a new smartphone? Let’s find out.

Realme has recently introduced an upgraded version of the Realme XT in India. Dubbed as Realme X2, the smartphone comes with a price tag of Rs 16,999 for the base variant and goes up to Rs 19,999 for the top-end variant.

With this, Realme is now offering updated features with the Realme X2, which were absent in the original Realme XT. This includes the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor along with better selfie experience and better fast charging experience. However, does it make any sense to switch from Realme XT? Does it make a worthy option as a new smartphone? Let’s find out.

There is no difference in design and display!

The Realme X2 comes with a similar design language as we have seen with the Realme XT. When you place both the smartphones, it is a tad difficult to tell the difference. That said, the only difference here is the new Pearl Green colour option, which is exclusive to the Realme X2. But apart from this, the phone features the same build quality as we have seen in the Realme XT.

Coming to the display, the Realme X2 is backed by a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. The display is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The screen looks good and you will enjoy watching different video content on this smartphone. Plus point here is that it comes with Widevine L1 certification meaning that one can view HD content on Netflix and Amazon Prime Videos.

Performance is where it is different!

The Realme X2 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor along with Adreno 618 GPU. The phone is backed by up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded up to 256GB via microSD card slot. This is the crucial area where the Realme X2 makes a difference. For your reference, the Realme XT is backed by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 AIE processor. The upgraded chipset is a welcome move.

You will not notice any major difference between the smartphones in the day-to-day task, but it is noticeable when you are doing some graphics-intensive tasks. During our review period, we never faced any problems with the performance of the device. Coming to gaming, it also delivers good results as we did not notice any lag or stutter while playing games like PUBG Mobile and Asphalt 9: Legends. Furthermore, during the gaming session, we did not see any significant heating problems.

Moving on, the in-display fingerprint sensor is quite fast to unlock the device and so is the facial recognition. The only thing missing here is the LED notification light. However, you can make up for this by switching on Always-on display, which shows you the basic notification along with other information like time and date. Lastly, there is no FM Radio in this smartphone, which is quite odd as the same was present in Realme XT.

Camera performance is the same, selfies are slightly better!

The Realme X2 once again delivers similar camera specifications as we have seen in the Realme XT. It comes with 64MP primary camera with f/1.8 aperture, EIS, 1/1.72″ Samsung GW1 sensor and 0.8μm pixel size; an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera with a 119-degree field of view, f/2.25 aperture and 1.12μm pixel size; a 2MP depth-sensing camera with f/2.4 aperture and 1.75μm pixel size; and a 2MP macro sensor with 4cm focus. The only difference here is that Realme X2 features a 32-megapixel selfie camera, while the Realme XT is loaded with a 16-megapixel shooter.

In our testing, we found out that the daylight performance of the smartphone is quite decent and you will get crisp and well-detailed photos. The portrait mode comes with a fair share of hits and misses. The macro lens could have been better in our opinion. Coming to the low light, the phone delivered a mixed bag results. Sometimes when the lights were right, it did a good job, but when the lights were not that great, we noticed grains and noises quite prominently. The selfie performance is better and you get good facial features with this smartphone. You can check the in-depth review of the Realme X2 smartphone by clicking on this link.

Software and Battery

In terms of software, the smartphone runs on Android 9.0 Pie with ColorOS 6.0.1 running on top of it. The user interface is the same as found in other Realme smartphones. This means you will get Digital Wellbeing feature along with a system-wide dark mode, navigation gestures, customised themes and app drawer. You also get App cloner through which you can run two different accounts on the same application. Then you have a smart driving mode that helps you block incoming calls, messages and more.

On the downside, there is still some noticeable bloatware including Facebook, Helo, Opera News, WPS Office, Daily Hunt, Amazon Shopping among others. Thankfully, you can delete the third-party applications, which is a good thing. Then there are two folders, Hot Apps and Hot Games that shows the content of its own app store and there is no way to delete it.

Coming to the battery part, a 4,000 mAh battery backs the Realme X2. In our testing, we found out that the phone was able to last up to one and a half day with normal usage. Under power usage, like checking emails, using WhatsApp, streaming content and playing games, you will get around one full day of battery backup.

However, the real difference is in the charging time. The Realme X2 supports VOOC 4.0 fast charging technology. The new adapter was able to charge the device up to 60 percent in half an hour and around 97 per cent in one hour. This is quite interesting and comes in handy when you are in a hurry and want to charge your smartphone quickly.

Verdict The Realme X2 is currently the best offering from Realme in the sub Rs 20,000 segment. The smartphone gives you a good design language along with the Super AMOLED screen and better processor as compared to its rivals. However, if you already have a Realme XT then it doesn’t make sense to go for this smartphone. But if you are a new user and want to buy a new smartphone with good features and stylish design language coupled with fast charging support and more, then you can consider this as a worthy option.