  • 14:18 Feb 25, 2020

iQOO : Top 10 Features

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : Tuesday, February, 25 2020

Other iQOO News

iQOO 3 5Ghas been lauched in India today for a staring price of Rs 36,999. It will be available on Flipkart from March 4.

iQOO 3- Price and availability

1/ 10

It is priced at a staring price of Rs 36,999 and will be available on Flipkart from March 4.  The colour options are  Volcano Orange, Quantum Silver and Tornado Black.

iQOO 3 - Processsor and Software

2/ 10

iQOO 3 will be powered by the latest Snapdragon 865 SoC with 5G capabilities.  It recently appeared on Antutu benchmark scoring 597,583 points on AnTuTu, which makes it the highest-scoring smartphone on this benchmark platform. The operating system on the device is  iQOO UI 1.0 which is based on Android 10.0

iQOO 3 - Rear Camera

3/ 10

 iQoo 3 will feature a quad-camera setup which includes 48MP + 13MP (Telephoto-20X Digital ZOOM) +13MP (Wide Angle)+ 2MP (Bokeh). The primary Camera sensor is Sony IMX582.

iQOO 3 - Front Camera and video

4/ 10

On the front, there will be a 16-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calls. Video Recording Resolution Upto 4K, 1080P  and 720P. Frame Rate 60fps (up to 4K).

 

iQOO 3 - Dedicated button

5/ 10

iQOO 3 has a dedicated button for launching Google Assitant. It can even be mapped to launch Google search.

iQOO 3 - Game Trigger

6/ 10

It supports pressure-sensitive buttons on the side of the frame for gaming. With this, users can achieve quick multi-finger operations within games such as PUBG Mobile.

iQOO 3 - Volume Rocker

7/ 10

On the right panel, you have a volume rocker and power button.

iQOO - Display

8/ 10

iQOO 3 5G features a 6.44-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution.

iQOO 3 - RAM & ROM

9/ 10

The phone will have 6GB, 8GB and 12GB RAM variants (LPDDR5) with 128GB and 256GB internal storage (UFS3.1). The handset doesn't feature an external storage slot for additional memory.

 

iQOO 3 - Battery

10/ 10

iQOO 3 5G will be backed up by a 4,440 mAh battery with 55W Flash SuperCharge support. This claims to charge the phone up to 50 percent in just 15 minutes.

Loading...

Latest News

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies