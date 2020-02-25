iQOO : Top 10 Features

iQOO 3 5Ghas been lauched in India today for a staring price of Rs 36,999. It will be available on Flipkart from March 4.
iQOO 3- Price and availability
It is priced at a staring price of Rs 36,999 and will be available on Flipkart from March 4. The colour options are Volcano Orange, Quantum Silver and Tornado Black.
iQOO 3 - Processsor and Software
iQOO 3 will be powered by the latest Snapdragon 865 SoC with 5G capabilities. It recently appeared on Antutu benchmark scoring 597,583 points on AnTuTu, which makes it the highest-scoring smartphone on this benchmark platform. The operating system on the device is iQOO UI 1.0 which is based on Android 10.0
iQOO 3 - Rear Camera
iQoo 3 will feature a quad-camera setup which includes 48MP + 13MP (Telephoto-20X Digital ZOOM) +13MP (Wide Angle)+ 2MP (Bokeh). The primary Camera sensor is Sony IMX582.
iQOO 3 - Front Camera and video
On the front, there will be a 16-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calls. Video Recording Resolution Upto 4K, 1080P and 720P. Frame Rate 60fps (up to 4K).
iQOO 3 - Dedicated button
iQOO 3 has a dedicated button for launching Google Assitant. It can even be mapped to launch Google search.
iQOO 3 - Game Trigger
It supports pressure-sensitive buttons on the side of the frame for gaming. With this, users can achieve quick multi-finger operations within games such as PUBG Mobile.
iQOO 3 - Volume Rocker
On the right panel, you have a volume rocker and power button.
iQOO - Display
iQOO 3 5G features a 6.44-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution.
iQOO 3 - RAM & ROM
The phone will have 6GB, 8GB and 12GB RAM variants (LPDDR5) with 128GB and 256GB internal storage (UFS3.1). The handset doesn't feature an external storage slot for additional memory.
iQOO 3 - Battery
iQOO 3 5G will be backed up by a 4,440 mAh battery with 55W Flash SuperCharge support. This claims to charge the phone up to 50 percent in just 15 minutes.