iQOO : Top 10 Features

iQOO 3- Price and availability

1 / 10 It is priced at a staring price of Rs 36,999 and will be available on Flipkart from March 4. The colour options are Volcano Orange, Quantum Silver and Tornado Black.

iQOO 3 - Processsor and Software

2 / 10 iQOO 3 will be powered by the latest Snapdragon 865 SoC with 5G capabilities. It recently appeared on Antutu benchmark scoring 597,583 points on AnTuTu, which makes it the highest-scoring smartphone on this benchmark platform. The operating system on the device is iQOO UI 1.0 which is based on Android 10.0

iQOO 3 - Rear Camera

3 / 10 iQoo 3 will feature a quad-camera setup which includes 48MP + 13MP (Telephoto-20X Digital ZOOM) +13MP (Wide Angle)+ 2MP (Bokeh). The primary Camera sensor is Sony IMX582.

iQOO 3 - Front Camera and video

4 / 10 On the front, there will be a 16-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calls. Video Recording Resolution Upto 4K, 1080P and 720P. Frame Rate 60fps (up to 4K).

iQOO 3 - Dedicated button

5 / 10 iQOO 3 has a dedicated button for launching Google Assitant. It can even be mapped to launch Google search.

iQOO 3 - Game Trigger

6 / 10 It supports pressure-sensitive buttons on the side of the frame for gaming. With this, users can achieve quick multi-finger operations within games such as PUBG Mobile.

iQOO 3 - Volume Rocker

7 / 10 On the right panel, you have a volume rocker and power button.

iQOO - Display

8 / 10 iQOO 3 5G features a 6.44-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution.

iQOO 3 - RAM & ROM

9 / 10 The phone will have 6GB, 8GB and 12GB RAM variants (LPDDR5) with 128GB and 256GB internal storage (UFS3.1). The handset doesn't feature an external storage slot for additional memory.

iQOO 3 - Battery