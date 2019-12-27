Reno 10X Zoom was the best smartphone from Oppo: TMI Report Card 2019

Oppo has launched 29.6 per cent of smartphones in the Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 segment, followed by 14.81 per cent in the Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000 segment, Rs Rs 30,000 and above, and at Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 respectively.

Advertisement

Oppo was one of those brands that introduced new technologies in 2019. The company launched a new Reno series, which were the forefront for new technologies.

Some Stats

Advertisement

The company introduced 23 smartphones (including all the variants). Coming to the different price segments, the brand has launched 29.6 per cent of smartphones in the Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 price bracket, followed by 14.81 per cent in the Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000 segment.







Oppo introduced 48.15 per cent of smartphones with dual-camera setup followed by 25.93 per cent smartphones with a quad-camera setup. Interestingly, the brand has introduced 44.4 per cent of smartphones with the 48-megapixel rear camera. For the front, the company has shown much improvement as it has introduced 59.26 per cent of smartphones with a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

Coming to the hardware, the brand has launched 51.85 per cent of smartphones with Qualcomm processors and 33.3 per cent of phones with MediaTek chipsets. In terms of memory, the brand has introduced 25.93 per cent of smartphones with 4GB RAM and 6GB RAM respectively followed by 22.2 per cent of phones with 8GB of RAM.

In terms of storage, the company has launched 40.74 per cent of smartphones with 128GB of internal storage, followed 25.93 per cent of phones with 64GB of storage, 11.1 with 256GB storage and 7.41 per cent with 32GB storage.

Oppo smartphones launched in 2019 were between 6.1 inches to 6.6 inches in terms of screen size. The company introduced 51.85 per cent of devices between 4,000 to 5,000mAh battery capacity followed by 14.81 per cent with 5000mAh battery and 18.52 per cent with less than 4,000mAh battery.

What are the highs of Oppo in 2019?

Oppo has managed to consolidate its position in 2019. Although its growth rate is not as dramatic as Xiaomi and Realme, it has managed to keep a stable growth and had maintained its position in the top 5 smartphone brands.

Oppo has been on the forefront to bring new technologies to the masses. For example, the brand has brought 10x hybrid zoom technology along with shark fin rising camera with Oppo Reno 10X Zoom. The same zoom feature was earlier available in the premium segment.

The brand has marketed itself to be one of the trusted brands in India and it has increased its brand visibility by sponsoring lots of big events and opening more stores across the country.

What are the lows of Oppo in 2019?

The company could have pushed more in the budget segment, which is still considered as the heart of the smartphone industry. It seems that it had left the playground for its ex sub-brand Realme.

Best of Oppo

Oppo Reno 10X Zoom was the best smartphone from the company this year. This was the first smartphone in the respective segment that brought a new type of pop-up camera, known as Shark Fin Rising camera along with 10x zooming capabilities. The zoom feature was a hit for this smartphone. This coupled with a unique design and premium feel made it the best smartphone from Oppo.

In the budget segment, the Oppo A5 2020 was another smartphone that garnered a lot of fame for the company.

What is the outlook of Oppo in 2020?

In 2020, Oppo will launch more smartphones in the Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000 segment. This year the company has focused mainly on the mid-premium segment or ultra-budget segment. However, in 2020, the company should launch more smartphones in the segment as mentioned earlier so that it can further consolidate its position in the Indian smartphone industry.

