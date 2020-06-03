Top Smartphones launching in India in June 2020

Brands like Samsung, Oppo, Huawei, Realme, Vivo and more are all set to bring new smartphones in India.

The coronavirus crisis has changed the whole world completely in the last few months. Now with the government announcing more relaxation in lockdown rules, smartphone manufacturers have started launching smartphones once again in India. The e-commerce websites have also resumed deliveries across India with multiple launches expected this month.





Brands like Samsung, Oppo, Huawei, Realme, Vivo and more are all set to bring new smartphones in India. In this article, we will talk about all the upcoming smartphones that are expected to launch in the month of June. So, without further ado, here’s the list of the expected upcoming smartphones in June 2020.





Samsung Galaxy A31





Samsung Galaxy A31 will be launching in India on June 4. The phone is expected to be priced around Rs 23,000 in India. The device will sell across online on Flipkart and offline platforms. The Galaxy A31 is likely to come in a sole variant of 6GB RAM and 128 GB onboard storage.

The Samsung Galaxy A31 comes with a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio P65 processor along with Mali-G52 GPU.





On the camera front, the phone is equipped with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens with f/2.0 aperture, an 8-megapixel 123° wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, a 5-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture and a 5-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is a 20-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.2 aperture.





The Samsung Galaxy A31 packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging and it runs on Android 10 operating system with One UI 2.0 custom skin on top. Other features of the Samsung Galaxy A31 include Samsung Pay and an in-display fingerprint sensor.





Oppo Find X2, Find X2 Pro



Oppo has already announced that it will be launching its much-awaited Find X2 series in India soon however an exact launch date is not revealed yet.





Oppo Find X2 and Find X2 Pro feature 6.7-inch Quad HD+ OLED 2.5D curved glass display with 3168 x 1440 pixels resolution, HDR10+, 120Hz refresh rate, 800 nits brightness, 1200 nits peak brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection. Find X2 has 4200mAh battery with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 flash charge and Find X2 Pro has 4260mAh battery with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 flash charge.





Oppo Find X2 and Find X2 Pro run on Android 10 with ColorOS 7.1 and have an in-display fingerprint sensor. Both of the smartphones are powered by 2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 7nm processor with Adreno 650 GPU. Find X2 Pro is Water and Dust Resistance with IP68 while Find X2 is Splash Resistant with IP54 certification.



iQOO Z1 5G



The iQOO Z1 5G was unveiled with MediaTek’s Dimensity 1000+ SoC in China recently. Now the phone is expected to come to India in June. The iQOO Z1 5G features a 6.57-inch Full HD+ LCD display with 2408 × 1080 pixels resolution. It is powered by 2.6GHz Octa-Core Dimensity 1000+ 7nm processor with up to 8GB of RAM and UFS 3.1 storage of up to 256GB. It runs on the company’s proprietary iQOO UI based on Android 10 OS and has a battery capacity of 4500mAh with 44W Super FlashCharge 2.0 fast charging.





iQOO Z1 5G comes with a triple rear camera setup with 48-megapixel primary camera with Sony IMX582 sensor, f/1.79 aperture, LED flash, EIS, 8-megapixel 112° ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture and 2-megapixel macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture. Upfront, there is 16-megapixel with f/2.0 aperture.





Huawei P40 Series





Huawei P40 series including Huawei P40 and P40 Pro has been launched outside India earlier this year, and they are expected to be available in India by this month.





The Huawei P40 Pro loaded with a 6.58-inch Quad HD+ Quad-Curve Overflow Display with a screen resolution of 2640 x 1200 pixels and 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by the latest Kirin 990 5G chipset along with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The phone runs on EMUI 10.1, which is based on Android 10 but without Google services. It has a 4200mAh battery with 40W Huawei SuperCharge and with 40W wireless SuperCharge support.





On the camera front, it comes with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 50 MP Ultra Vision Camera (Wide Angle, f/1.9 aperture, OIS) + 40 MP Cine Camera (Ultra-Wide Angle, f/1.8 aperture) + 12 MP SuperSensing Telephoto Camera (f/3.4 aperture, OIS) + 3D Depth Sensing Camera. For the front, there is a 32-megapixel primary lens and a depth sensor.







The Huawei P40 is loaded with a 6.1-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and 60Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by Kirin 990 5G chipset along with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The phone runs on EMUI 10.1, which is based on Android 10 but without Google services. It has 3800mAh battery along with 22.5W Huawei SuperCharge fast charging support.





On the camera front, the Huawei P40 is loaded with a triple-camera setup with a combination of 50 MP Ultra Vision Camera (Wide Angle, f/1.9 aperture) + 16 MP Ultra-Wide Angle Camera (f/2.2 aperture) + 8 MP Telephoto Camera (f/2.4 aperture, OIS). For the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie shooter along with IR camera.





Vivo Y30





Vivo Y30 will launch reportedly launched in India in early June. The phone has already been launched in Malaysia before.





Vivo Y30 features a 6.47-inch HD+ “Ultra O Screen” display with a resolution of 1560 x 720 pixels and a 19.5:9 tall aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor with 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage variant. The storage can be expanded to upto 512GB via it’s dedicated microSD slot. It runs on Android 10 out of the box with FunTouch OS on top and it is backed up by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W charging.





The smartphone has a quad rear camera setup which includes a 13-megapixel primary shooter with f/2.2 aperture, an 8-megapixel wide-angle shooter with f/2.2 aperture, a 2-megapixel portrait shooter with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel lens with f/2.4 aperture. The front camera has an 8-megapixel sensor.





Realme X3 SuperZoom



Realme has already launched Realme X3 SuperZoom smartphone in Europe. Madhav Seth has already confirmed that it will launch the X3 Super Zoom smartphone with 60x zoom and a new “Starry Mode” in India soon. However, an exact launch date has not been announced yet but rumours say that the India launch will happen in mid-June.





Realme X3 SuperZoom features a 6.6-inch full-HD+ LCD display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is powered by Snapdragon 855+ SoC with 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage. The phone pack 4,200mAh battery with 30W Dart charge fast charging that can charge the phone from 0 to 100% in 55 minutes. It runs Android 10 with realme UI.





Realme X3 SuperZoom comes with a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel sensor with a wide-angle f/2.3 lens and 119-degree field of view and a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens. There will also be an 8-megapixel periscope lens capable of 60x digital zoom and 5x optical zoom. On the front, the phone has dual selfie with a 32-megapixel camera with Sony IMX616 sensor, f/2.5 aperture and, 8-megapixel camera 105° ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture





Samsung Galaxy A21s



Samsung Galaxy A21s is also expected to be launched in India this month. The phone features a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-O display with 720×1600 pixels resolution. The phone is powered by a 2GHz octa-core processor with upto 6GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. There is also a dedicated microSD card slot for up to 512GB for storage expansion. The phone is backed up by a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. Samsung Galaxy A21s runs Android 10-based One UI 2.0 out of the box.





For the camera, the Samsung Galaxy A21s has a quad-camera setup of a 48-megapixel sensor primary sensor with f/2.0 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro camera with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, there is a 13-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.2 aperture placed in the hole-punch located in the top left corner of the screen.

Redmi 9



Redmi 9 smartphone is expected to launch in India soon. The phone has already been spotted listed in the RF exposure section of the Xiaomi India website. As per rumoured specs, the Redmi 9 will feature a 6.53-inch Full HD+ IPS display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G70 processor along with Mali-G52 GPU. The phone will come with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 512GB via microSD card slot.





The Redmi 9 will be backed by a 5000mAh battery and it will come with Android 10 based on MIUI 11 along with fingerprint sensor and IR blaster. It will come with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 5-megapixel macro lens. For the front, there will be a 5-megapixel selfie shooter.