Huawei P40 Pro, Huawei P40 with Kirin 990 5G chipset announced

The Huawei P40 Pro and Huawei P40 are available in Deep Sea Blue, Ice White, Black, Blush Gold and Silver Frost colour options

Huawei has today announced the launch of its latest series of smartphones with Huawei P40 series. The company has introduced Huawei P40 and Huawei P40 Pro.

The Huawei P40 comes with a price tag of EUR 799, while the Huawei P40 Pro is priced at EUR 999. The Huawei P40 and Huawei P40 Pro will be available for purchase from April 7.

Huawei P40 Pro

To start with Huawei P40 Pro, the smartphone is available in Deep Sea Blue, Ice White, Black, Blush Gold and Silver Frost colour options. The Huawei P40 Pro loaded with a 6.58-inch Quad HD+ Quad-Curve Overflow Display with a screen resolution of 2640 x 1200 pixels and 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by the latest Kirin 990 5G chipset along with Mali-G76 GPU. It is backed by an 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The phone runs on EMUI 10.1, which is based on Android 10 but without Google services.

On the camera front, it comes with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 50 MP Ultra Vision Camera (Wide Angle, f/1.9 aperture, OIS) + 40 MP Cine Camera (Ultra-Wide Angle, f/1.8 aperture) + 12 MP SuperSensing Telephoto Camera (f/3.4 aperture, OIS) + 3D Depth Sensing Camera. For the front, there is a 32-megapixel primary lens and a depth sensor.

The Huawei P40 Pro is loaded with a 4200mAh battery with 40W Huawei SuperCharge and with 40W wireless SuperCharge support. On the connectivity front, it supports Wi-Fi (802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax, 2 x 2 MIMO, HE160, 1024 QAM, 8 Spatial-stream Sounding MU-MIMO), Bluetooth 5.1 (Support BLE, SBC, AAC, LDAC), USB Type-C, GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, NavIC, NFC and dual-SIM support.

Huawei P40

The Huawei P40 is available in Deep Sea Blue, Ice White, Black, Blush Gold and Silver Frost colour options. The Huawei P40 is loaded with a 6.1-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and 60Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by the latest Kirin 990 5G chipset along with Mali-G76 GPU. It is backed by an 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The phone runs on EMUI 10.1, which is based on Android 10 but without Google services.

On the camera front, the Huawei P40 is loaded with a triple-camera setup with a combination of 50 MP Ultra Vision Camera (Wide Angle, f/1.9 aperture) + 16 MP Ultra-Wide Angle Camera (f/2.2 aperture) + 8 MP Telephoto Camera (f/2.4 aperture, OIS). For the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie shooter along with IR camera. The phone is loaded 3800mAh battery along with 22.5W Huawei SuperCharge fast charging support.

On the connectivity front, it supports Wi-Fi (802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax, 2 x 2 MIMO, HE160, 1024 QAM, 8 Spatial-stream Sounding MU-MIMO), Bluetooth 5.1 (Support BLE, SBC, AAC, LDAC), USB Type-C, GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, NavIC, NFC and dual-SIM support.