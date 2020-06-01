Redmi 9, Redmi 9C and Redmi 9A specs and pricing details leaked online

The brand is working on Redmi 9, Redmi 9C and Redmi 9A smartphones as some pricing details and key specifications have been tipped online.

Advertisement

Redmi is reportedly working on new smartphones under its Redmi 9 series. The brand is working on Redmi 9, Redmi 9C and Redmi 9A smartphones as some pricing details and key specifications have been tipped online.

As per known tipster Sudhanshu, the Redmi 9A will be priced between EUR 100 to EUR 120 (approx Rs 8,500 to Rs 10,000), the Redmi 9C will be priced between EUR 130 to EUR 150 (approx. Rs 12,600 to Rs 12,590). The Redmi 9 will be priced between EUR 160 (approx.Rs 13,500 to Rs 15,000).

Redmi 9 specifications

Advertisement

The Redmi 9 will be backed by a 6.53-inch Full HD+ IPS display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G70 processor along with Mali-G52 GPU. The phone will come with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 512GB via microSD card slot.

On the camera front, it will come with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 5-megapixel macro lens. For the front, there will be a 5-megapixel selfie shooter. The Redmi 9 will be backed by a 5000mAh battery and it will come with Android 10 based on MIUI 11 along with fingerprint sensor and IR blaster.

Redmi 9C

The Redmi 9C will be available in two options, one with NFC and one without NFC. The Redmi 9C with NFC will come with a triple-camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens, a 5-megapixel secondary shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The non-NFC version will support the dual-camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, the phone will come with a 5-megapixel shooter.

The Redmi 9C is backed by a 6.53-inch HD+ IPS display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 processor along with Mali-G31 GPU. The phone will come with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 512GB via microSD card slot. The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and it comes with a fingerprint sensor, IR blaster and USB Type-C port.

Redmi 9A

The Redmi 9A is loaded with a 6.53-inch HD+ IPS display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G25 processor along with Mali-G31 GPU. The phone will come with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 512GB via microSD card slot. The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and it comes with a fingerprint sensor, IR blaster and USB Type-C port. The phone comes with a 13-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel selfie shooter. The phone runs on Android 10, which is based on MIUI 11.