Realme X3 SuperZoom launched with 64MP quad rear camera setup, Snapdragon 855+ SoC

Realme has today launched Realme X3 SuperZoom smartphone in Europe. The phone is priced at 499 Euros (Rs. 41,400 approx.) for the 12GB RAM with 256GB storage version

For the colours, there will be Glacier Blue and Arctic White options. The phone is also said to be launched in Indian markets afterwards as Madhav Seth has already teased it.

Realme X3 SuperZoom features a 6.6-inch full-HD+ LCD display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, up to 480 nits brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. There is a punch-hole module on the front to house dual selfie cameras.

It is powered by Snapdragon 855+ SoC with 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage. The phone also features a side fingerprint scanner for security.



Realme X3 SuperZoom comes with a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel sensor with a wide-angle f/2.3 lens and 119-degree field of view and a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens. There will also be an 8-megapixel periscope lens capable of 60x digital zoom and 5x optical zoom. On the front, the phone has dual selfie with a 32-megapixel camera with Sony IMX616 sensor, f/2.5 aperture and, 8-megapixel camera 105° ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture

The phone pack 4,200mAh battery with 30W Dart charge fast charging that can charge the phone from 0 to 100% in 55 minutes. It runs Android 10 with realme UI. Connectivity features include 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax, Bluetooth 5.1, Dual-frequency GPS, NFC, USB Type-C. Dimensions are 163.9×75.8×9.4mm and the weight is 195grams.