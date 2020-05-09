Advertisement

Redmi 9 expected to launch soon, listed on Xiaomi's official site

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 26, 2020 12:28 pm

Latest News

Redmi 9 will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 processor.
Advertisement

UPDATE:  Redmi 9 has now been spotted on the database of Bluetooth SIG with model numbers like M2004J19AG, M2004J19PI, M2004J19C and M2004J19I besides the M2004J19G. The listing confirms that the phone will arrive with Bluetooth 5.0 support and it run MIUI 11.

 

Xiaomi’s Redmi brand has already introduced Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max smartphones in India while globally, it introduced the Redmi Note 9 and Redmi Note 9S, smartphones. Now the company seems to launch the Redmi 9 smartphone soon as well.

Advertisement

Redmi 9 has now been spotted listed in the RF exposure section of the Xiaomi India website. The listing reveals the model number M2004J19G and Head SAR of 0.711 W/kg and Body SAR of 1.059 W/kg of the device. Apart from this, no other details on the specs have surfaced on the RF exposure page.

Redmi 9
The Redmi 9 with the same model number was also spotted on Chinese 3C certification site. The 3C listed showed the device will ship with a 10W charger but will have support for 18W fast charging. A similar model number, M2004J19AG, was also found on the Eurasian EEC certification site.

Redmi 9

As per rumours, Redmi 9 will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 processor. It is said to come with a quad-camera setup. The setup comes with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens, 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor, a 5-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The smartphone will be available in two colour options including Purple and Green.

Redmi 9 will come with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, similar to the Redmi Note 9. It will reportedly feature a 6.6-inch DoT notch display along with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage that may be further expandable. The smartphone might come with 5000mAh battery and USB Type-C port.

Redmi Note 9s with quad-camera setup, Mi Handheld Vacuum Cleaner 1C and more announced

Redmi 9 to reportedly feature MediaTek Helio G80 chipset

Redmi Note 9 to launch soon in India as the phone gets BIS Certification

Redmi Note 9 Pro sale to be held again today via Mi.com and Amazon

Latest News from Xiaomi

You might like this

Tags: Redmi 9 Redmi 9 leak Redmi 9 rumours Redmi 9 camera specs Redmi smartphones Xiaomi Redmi 9 launch Redmi 9 specs

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

OnePlus to launch affordable smartphones in India soon, will it work?

Samsung Galaxy M01, Galaxy M11 to launch in India in a week

Motorola Razr 2 reportedly in works

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 alternative of Realme Smart TV 32 inches in India

Top 5 alternative of Realme Smart TV 32 inches in India

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

TikTok in Trouble

TikTok in Trouble
Xiaomi Redmi Earbuds S: First Impression & Unboxing

Xiaomi Redmi Earbuds S: First Impression & Unboxing
Can Indian live without Made in China Smartphones?

Can Indian live without Made in China Smartphones?
Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 vs Realme Buds Air

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 vs Realme Buds Air
New smartphones will be launched before Diwali: Lava Mobiles

New smartphones will be launched before Diwali: Lava Mobiles
My Passport: Avoid the anxiety of loosing Data

My Passport: Avoid the anxiety of loosing Data

Latest Picture Story

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Realme Narzo 10A: Here is everything you need to know about this phone

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies