Samsung Galaxy A31 launching in India on June 4

Samsung Galaxy A31 is expected to be priced around Rs 23,000 in India.

Samsung has today confirmed that it will launch Samsung Galaxy A31 in India on June 4. The phone was announced back in March this year in Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush Blue, Prism Crush Red and Prism Crush White colours.



Consumers can log on to Samsung microsite to get notified on the updates related to the product. As per a recent report, Samsung Galaxy A31 is expected to be priced around Rs 23,000 in India. The device will sell across online and offline platforms. The Galaxy A31 is likely to come in a sole variant of 6GB RAM and 128 GB onboard storage.



The Samsung Galaxy A31 comes with a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio P65 processor along with Mali-G52 GPU.



The Samsung Galaxy A31 comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. It features a 5000mAh battery with 15W fast charging via USB Type-C and it runs on Android 10 operating system with One UI 2.0 custom skin on top.



On the camera front, the phone is equipped with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens with f/2.0 aperture, an 8-megapixel 123° wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, a 5-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture and a 5-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is a 20-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.2 aperture.



On the connectivity front, it supports dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi, Bluetooth 5, GPS, GLONASS, Samsung Pay, dual-SIM and USB Type-C port.