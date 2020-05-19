iQoo Z1 5G launched with MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC, 48MP triple rear cameras

iQOO Z1 5G has a battery capacity of 4500mAh with 44W Super FlashCharge 2.0 fast charging that can charge up to 50% in 23 minutes.

Advertisement

Vivo’s iQOO brand has announced iQoo Z1 5G smartphone in China. The iQOO Z1 5G is priced at 2198 Yuan (Rs 23,500 approx.) for the 6GB + 128GB version, 2498 yuan (Rs 26,600 approx.) for the 8GB + 128GB version and the top version with 8GB + 256GB is priced at 2798 Yuan (Rs 29,820 approx.). It comes in Sky Blue, Blue Black and Silver colours.



The iQOO Z1 5G features a 6.57-inch Full HD+ LCD display with 2408 × 1080 pixels resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio screen with HDR10+, 144Hz refresh rate and a punch hole in the top-right corner for the 16MP selfie camera. It is powered by 2.6GHz Octa-Core Dimensity 1000+ 7nm processor with Mali-G77 MC9 GPU. The iQOO Z1 is equipped with up to 8 GB of LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage of up to 256 GB. The handset does not feature a microSD card slot.



The iQOO Z1 comes with Multi-Turbo 3.5 for performance boosting as well as liquid cooling heat dissipation that can reduce the internal temperature of the device by up to 10 degrees celsius.





On the software side, the device will run on the company’s proprietary iQOO UI based on Android 10 OS. It has a battery capacity of 4500mAh with 44W Super FlashCharge 2.0 fast charging that can charge up to 50% in 23 minutes. For security, the phone sports a side-mounted fingerprint sensor that can unlock the phone in 0.16 seconds and also doubles up as a power button.



For the camera department, iQOO Z1 5G comes with a triple rear camera setup with 48-megapixel primary camera with Sony IMX582 sensor, f/1.79 aperture, LED flash, EIS, 8-megapixel 112° ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture and 2-megapixel macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture. Upfront, there is 16-megapixel with f/2.0 aperture.



The iQOO Z1 5G has 163.97 x 75.53 x 8.93mm dimensions and it weighs 194.7 grams. For audiophiles, the phone comes equipped with dual stereo speakers and a Smart PA amplifier. It has connectivity features like 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/GLONASS, USB Type-C and 3.5mm audio jack.