Vivo Y30 launched with 13MP quad-camera setup and 5000mAh battery

Vivo Y30 runs on Android 10 out of the box with FunTouch OS on top and it is backed up by a 5,000mAh battery

Advertisement

Vivo has silently unveiled a new smartphone under its Y-Series lineup called Vivo Y30 in Malaysia. The Vivo Y30 is priced at 899 Malaysian Ringgit (Rs 15,810 approx.) and will be available in Malaysia starting May 9. It comes in Dazzle Blue and Moonstone White colours.



Talking about its specifications, the Vivo Y30 features a 6.47-inch HD+ “Ultra O Screen” display with a resolution of 1560 x 720 pixels and a 19.5:9 tall aspect ratio. It has a punch-hole at its top-left corner. The smartphone is powered by Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU.



The phone comes in a single 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage variant. The storage can be expanded to upto 512GB via it’s dedicated microSD slot. The back panel of the Vivo Y30 also features a fingerprint reader.





The smartphone has a quad rear camera setup which includes a 13-megapixel primary shooter with f/2.2 aperture, an 8-megapixel wide-angle shooter with f/2.2 aperture, a 2-megapixel portrait shooter with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel lens with f/2.4 aperture. The front camera has an 8-megapixel sensor.



The Vivo Y30 runs on Android 10 out of the box with FunTouch OS on top and it is backed up by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W charging.



Connectivity options for the Vivo Y30 include a Dual Sim, Dual 4G 4G, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone measures 162.04 x 74.46 x 9.11mm and it weighs 197 grams.