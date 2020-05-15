Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy A21s goes official with 48MP quad rear cameras, 5000mAh battery

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 15, 2020 3:39 pm

Samsung Galaxy A21s comes in Black, White, Blue and Red colours.
Samsung has today launched a new smartphone under its Galaxy A series - Samsung Galaxy A21s. The phone comes in Black, White, Blue and Red colours. Pricing details for the Samsung Galaxy A2s have not been announced but the phone will be available for order from June 19.

The Samsung Galaxy A21s features a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-O display with 720×1600 pixels resolution. The phone is powered by a 2GHz octa-core processor. It comes in three variants - 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage, 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage and 6GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. There is also a dedicated microSD card slot for up to 512GB for storage expansion.

For the camera, the Samsung Galaxy A21s has a quad-camera setup of a 48-megapixel sensor primary sensor with f/2.0 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro camera with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, there is a 13-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.2 aperture placed in the hole-punch located in the top left corner of the screen.

The Samsung Galaxy A21s is backed up by a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. On the software front, the Samsung Galaxy A21s runs Android 10-based One UI 2.0 out of the box.

The Galaxy A21s has a fingerprint scanner on the rear panel. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C, 3.5mm headphone jack, and A-GPS with GLONASS. It measures 163.7 x 75.3 x 8.9mm and weighs 192g.

