These Nothing Phones Are Getting the Circle to Search Feature

A trio of Nothing phones are getting the Circle to Search feature by Google. The list includes the Nothing Phone (2), Phone (2a), and the Phone (2a) Plus. Circle to Search first debuted on the Google Pixel and Samsung Galaxy flagship smartphones and has eventually expanded to smartphones from other brands such as Xiaomi, Tecno, Vivo, Oppo, OnePlus, and more.

As announced via a Nothing community post, Nothing phones are getting the Circle to Search feature on Nothing OS 3.0 based on Android 15. The company adds that Phone (2), Phone (2a), and Phone (2a) Plus have got the feature after passing additional testing. Note that your Nothing device should be running Android 15 to support the feature. To be specific, you are required to be on the following builds to use Circle to Search:

Phone (2) : Pong-V3.0-241207-0124

: Pong-V3.0-241207-0124 Phone (2a) : Pacman-V3.0-241210-2057

: Pacman-V3.0-241210-2057 Phone (2a) Plus: PacmanPro-V3.0-241126-1448 (Beta build)

While the Nothing Phone (2a) and the Nothing Phone (2) have already received stable Nothing OS 3.0 based on Android 15, the Phone (2a) Plus is still running the beta. In note at the bottom of the post shared by Nothing, the company adds, “Other Nothing smartphones (including Phone (2a) sold in Japan) will support Circle to Search after upgrading to the upcoming NOS 3.0 builds in the future.”

This should mean that CMF Phone 1 should also receive the feature soon. Even though it’s running on Android 15, the feature isn’t available on the device as of yet.

To recall, if a user is using the three-button navigation system, they can long press on the home button, and circle, highlight, scribble on, or tap anything on the screen to see helpful, high-quality search results with Circle to Search. If they are using the gesture navigation system, they’ll have to tap and hold on the navigation bar.

And depending on a user‘s location, for certain searches, generative AI-powered overviews can provide helpful information and context pulled together from across the web, and users can ask more complex and nuanced questions.