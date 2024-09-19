Circle to Search is Coming to Xiaomi 14T Series, Tecno Phantom V Fold2 5G: Reports

Google’s Circle to Search is coming to Xiaomi 14T series smartphones next week, according to a new report online. This would be the first time that the feature is coming to a smartphone other than Google’s own Pixel smartphones and Samsung’s mid-range and flagship Galaxy smartphones.

A report by SpillSomeBeans shows marketing materials for the upcoming Xiaomi 14T series which clearly shows Circle to Search running on one of the devices in the series. The report adds that Xiaomi 14T Series will be “among the first phones, outside of Samsung Galaxy and Google Pixel devices, to come with Circle to Search.”

The report also highlights how AI will take the centrestage at Xiaomi 14T series launch event. As per the publication, Xiaomi 14T series will debut with AI Notes, AI Interpreter, AI Subtitles, and AI Voice Recorder, all powered by Google’s Gemini Nano AI model, which also powers a good number of Galaxy AI features.

Meanwhile, Tecno recently also conveyed to members of the media including Android Central that its latest Tecno Phantom V Fold2 5G will also be getting Circle to Search sometime in October when Google is planning to expand the feature to more Android devices.

Circle to Search launched earlier in January this year and garnered positive feedback from users. With the expansion to other smartphones beyond Pixel and Samsung Galaxy devices, Circle to Search is about to become even more popular than how much it already is.

As for the Xiaomi 14T series, its specifications, price, as well as its renders have already leaked online. The Xiaomi 14T is expected to come in Lemon Green, Titan Black, Titan Blue, and Titan Grey colours. It is expected to be priced at €699 (approx Rs 65,050) for the 12GB + 256GB model. The Xiaomi 14T Pro is rumoured to come in Titan Black, Titan Blue, and Titan Grey colours and is expected to be priced at €899 (approx Rs 83,645) for the 12GB + 512GB model.