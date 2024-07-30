  1. Home
  2. Product Finder
  3. Nothing
  4. Nothing Phone (2a) Plus

Nothing Phone (2a) Plus

Nothing Phone (2a) Plus
Nothing Phone (2a) Plus
Nothing Phone (2a) Plus
Brand: Nothing
Category: Rumored Smartphones
  • Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 7350 Pro
  • RAM (GB) 8, 12
  • Storage 256
  • Display 6.7-inch, 1084 x 2412 pixels
  • Front Camera 50MP
  • Primary Camera 50MP + 50MP
  • Battery 5000mAh
  • Operating System Android 14

The Nothing Phone (2a) Plus sports a 6.7-inch AMOLED FHD+ screen with a Resolution of 1084 x 2412 pixels, HDR10+, up to 1300 nits brightness, 240Hz touch sampling rate and a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the Nothing device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7350 Pro mobile platform, paired with up to 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256 GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage.

On the front, it gets a 50-megapixel f/2.2 selfie camera. The Nothing Phone (2a) Plus has launched with a dual rear camera setup, consisting of a 50-megapixel f/1.88 OIS-assisted primary camera and a 50-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide angle camera. It supports Ultra XDR technology as well. The device packs a 5000mAh battery with 50W Fast charging support.

Connectivity options on the smartphone include SA/NSA, Dual VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth v5.3, GPS (L1 + L5), USB Type-C, and NFC. There’s an in-display optical fingerprint sensor for security. The device runs on Nothing OS 2.6 based on 14 and will get updates till Android 17 along with 4 years of security patches.

Nothing Phone (2a) Plus Specs

Nothing Phone (2a) Plus Price and Other Info

Status Rumored
Memory Variants 8/256 GB, 12/256 GB
Colour Options Black, Silver

Nothing Phone (2a) Plus Build & Design

Front Protection Glass Gorilla Glass 5
Device Back Glass

Nothing Phone (2a) Plus Phone Display

Screen Size (Inches) 6.7
Screen Type AMOLED
Screen Resolution 2412 x 1084 pixels
Screen Aspect Ratio 20:9
Refresh Rate 120 Hz
Touch Sampling Rate 240 Hz
Pixel Density (PPI) 394

Nothing Phone (2a) Plus Performance

Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 7350 Pro
Phone RAM 8 GB, 12 GB
Phone RAM Type LPDDR5
Storage Capacity 256 GB
Storage Type UFS 2.2
Memory Card Slot N/A

Nothing Phone (2a) Plus Software

OS & UI Nothing OS 2.6, Android 14

Nothing Phone (2a) Plus Cameras

Rear Camera Module Dual
Rear Camera Specs 50MP f/1.88 primary lens, OIS + 50MP f/2.2 ultra-wide angle lens
Front Camera Module Single
Front Camera Specs 50MP f/2.2 camera

Nothing Phone (2a) Plus Battery & Charging

Battery Capacity (mAh) 5000
Fast Charging
Charging Speed 50W
Wireless Charging
Reverse Charging

Nothing Phone (2a) Plus Network & Connectivity

Supported Networks 5G
SIM Slots Dual (nano)
Bluetooth v5.3
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 6
USB Port USB Type-C
NFC Chip
Supported GPS Dual Band GPS, AGPS, GLONASS

Nothing Phone (2a) Plus Extra Features

3.5 mm Audio Jack
Set of Speakers Stereo
Face Unlock
Fingerprint Reader In-display (Optical)
IR Blaster
Sensors Accelerometer, Ambient Light, Gravity Sensor, Proximity
IP Rating IP54

More Smartphones from Nothing

Search

Latest News & Updates

© 2024 All Rights Reserved. The Mobile Indian.