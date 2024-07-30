The Nothing Phone (2a) Plus sports a 6.7-inch AMOLED FHD+ screen with a Resolution of 1084 x 2412 pixels, HDR10+, up to 1300 nits brightness, 240Hz touch sampling rate and a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the Nothing device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7350 Pro mobile platform, paired with up to 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256 GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage.
On the front, it gets a 50-megapixel f/2.2 selfie camera. The Nothing Phone (2a) Plus has launched with a dual rear camera setup, consisting of a 50-megapixel f/1.88 OIS-assisted primary camera and a 50-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide angle camera. It supports Ultra XDR technology as well. The device packs a 5000mAh battery with 50W Fast charging support.
Connectivity options on the smartphone include 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth v5.3, GPS (L1 + L5), USB Type-C, and NFC. There’s an in-display optical fingerprint sensor for security. The device runs on Nothing OS 2.6 based on Android 14 and will get updates till Android 17 along with 4 years of security patches.
|Status
|Rumored
|Memory Variants
|8/256 GB, 12/256 GB
|Colour Options
|Black, Silver
|Front Protection Glass
|Gorilla Glass 5
|Device Back
|Glass
|Screen Size (Inches)
|6.7
|Screen Type
|AMOLED
|Screen Resolution
|2412 x 1084 pixels
|Screen Aspect Ratio
|20:9
|Refresh Rate
|120 Hz
|Touch Sampling Rate
|240 Hz
|Pixel Density (PPI)
|394
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 7350 Pro
|Phone RAM
|8 GB, 12 GB
|Phone RAM Type
|LPDDR5
|Storage Capacity
|256 GB
|Storage Type
|UFS 2.2
|Memory Card Slot
|N/A
|OS & UI
|Nothing OS 2.6, Android 14
|Rear Camera Module
|Dual
|Rear Camera Specs
|50MP f/1.88 primary lens, OIS + 50MP f/2.2 ultra-wide angle lens
|Front Camera Module
|Single
|Front Camera Specs
|50MP f/2.2 camera
|Battery Capacity (mAh)
|5000
|Fast Charging
|Charging Speed
|50W
|Wireless Charging
|Reverse Charging
|Supported Networks
|5G
|SIM Slots
|Dual (nano)
|Bluetooth
|v5.3
|Wi-Fi
|Wi-Fi 6
|USB Port
|USB Type-C
|NFC Chip
|Supported GPS
|Dual Band GPS, AGPS, GLONASS
|3.5 mm Audio Jack
|Set of Speakers
|Stereo
|Face Unlock
|Fingerprint Reader
|In-display (Optical)
|IR Blaster
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Ambient Light, Gravity Sensor, Proximity
|IP Rating
|IP54