Nothing Phone (3a), Nothing Phone (3a) Plus, CMF Phone 2 Chipset, Camera Details Surface

Nothing Phone (3a), Nothing Phone (3a) Plus and CMF Phone 2 Chipset and camera details have surfaced online, suggesting the two Nothing devices will pack a Snapdragon chipset, while the CMF Phone 2 will retain a MediaTek Dimensity chipset. Here’s everything to know about the devices.

A report from Android Authority sheds light on Nothing’s 2025 lineup of smartphones. The report suggests that Nothing Phone (3a) and the Phone (3a) Plus will be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, while the CMF Phone 2 chipset could be from the same chipmaker whose Processor the company also employed in CMF Phone 1. In other words, it could use a MediaTek Dimensity processor.

The source of this information is Nothing’s Android 15-based OS 3.0 builds where the publication found clues related to certain specifications and other details of upcoming Nothing smartphones. It spotted the codenames asteroids, asteroids_plus, and galaga, in the builds, corresponding to Phone (3a), Phone (3a) Plus, and CMF Phone 2, respectively.

Read More: Nothing Phone (3) Will Have AI, Coming In 2025

Apart from the chipset details, it found that the Phone 3a could come with a telephoto camera, while the Phone 3a Plus could opt for a periscope zoom camera. This would be a major upgrade over this year’s Phone (2a) and (2a) Plus as they didn’t have a telephoto sensor at all.

In other words, the Phone 3a series could be the first in the Nothing lineup to switch to dedicated Sensors for optical zoom. Details regarding CMF Phone 2’s cameras weren’t shared.

Further, the Nothing Phone 3a and Phone 3a Plus could be the first phones from the company to come with eSIM support. Users will likely be able to use two physical nano-SIMs or an eSIM with a physical nano-SIM for Dual-SIM configurations. However, CMF Phone 2 will likely stick to physical SIM only.