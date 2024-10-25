Google’s Circle to Search is Coming to OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 13

Google’s Circle to Search AI feature has expanded to smartphones beyond Samsung’s and Google’s in the past couple of months. The latest smartphone to support the feature is from OnePlus, as Google’s Circle to Search is coming to OnePlus 12 with the upcoming OxygenOS 15 update based on Android 15 and also the OnePlus 13 which will launch with OxygenOS 15 out of the box.

OnePlus unveiled OxygenOS 15 with a revamped UI and a refreshed animations engine. While there are a bunch of other features to look forward to, those with a OnePlus 12 willing to try Circle to Search won’t have to wait much longer. OnePlus announced that the OxygenOS 15 open beta for OnePlus 12 is arriving on October 30 and the update will contain the Circle to Search feature.

Circle to Search is coming to OnePlus 12 with the upcoming OxygenOS release while OnePlus 13 will come pre-installed with it. The feature recently expanded to phones from Xiaomi, Tecno, and Motorola.

Circle to Search is a simple tool to ask Google about anything you are seeing on your screen, along with additional features like music recognition. If a user is using the three-button navigation system, they can long press on the home button, and circle, highlight, scribble on, or tap anything on the screen to see helpful, high-quality search results. And depending on a user‘s location, for certain searches, generative AI-powered overviews can provide helpful information and context pulled together from across the web, and users can ask more complex and nuanced questions.

Aside from Circle to Search, OxygenOS 15 is touted to bring other AI features such as AI detail boost, AI unblur, AI reflection eraser, AI writer, AI summaries, on-device Intelligent Search, AI notes, AI Toolbox 2.0 consisting of features like AI reply, and much more. Other new features include updated UI elements such as a new split notification shade, Open Canvas for better multitasking experience, enhanced lock screen customisation with new clock styles, fonts, new AOD clock styles, and a lot more.