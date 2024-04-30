Samsung Galaxy Unpacked July 2024: Expected Announcements From Galaxy Z Fold 6 To Galaxy Ring

Samsung holds two flagship launch events in a year and while the first Galaxy Unpacked concluded earlier this year in January, the second one is expected to take place in early July 2024. Samsung is rumoured to debut a plethora of new products at the July 2024 Galaxy Unpacked and here’s everything you can expect to see at the event.

Galaxy Unpacked 2024: When and Where?

According to a report from Sammobile, the second Galaxy Unpacked 2024 event will take place on July 10 in Paris, France. While this hasn’t officially been confirmed, it does seem likely considering Samsung preponed the event last year as well in comparison to its previous general timeframe during which it used to hold the event, which was the month August. It appears that Samsung is planning to launch its new foldable devices even earlier than last year.

Galaxy Unpacked 2024: What Products To Expect?

Samsung is expected to announce a load of new products at its July 2024 Galaxy Unpacked, including:

Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra

The most obvious launch will be the Galaxy Z Fold 6, the successor to last year’s Fold 5. Samsung will be making some major upgrades to the device this year, including a revamped design which will allow for a better aspect ratio. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 will adopt a Galaxy S24 Ultra-like boxy design with sharper corners and flat edges, compared to rounded edges in the previous models.

The rear camera setup remains the same in terms of looks, but with the new design, the exterior screen will now have a more modern look that would also be similar to how slab-style phones look.

The Z Fold 6 will have a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED cover display and a 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED inner display, both of which will support 120Hz refresh rate. At the front, it could use the Corning Gorilla Armour for cover display protection while the inner panel should use Samsung’s Ultra-thin glass. Both panels may support up to 2600 nits peak brightness.

In addition, it will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Chipset paired with 12 or 16 GB of RAM and up to 1 TB of UFS 4.0 storage. The phone should have a triple sensor system on the back in terms of optics, including a 50 MP main sensor, a 12 MP ultra-wide angle sensor, and a 10 MP telephoto sensor. For selfies and video calls, there’ll be a 10 MP camera on the cover display, and a 4 MP under-display camera on the inner screen, similar to its predecessor.

The battery size could be 4600mAh and the charging speed could be 25W. The phone will also ship with One UI 6.1.1 based on Android 14 out of the box and should get 7 major OS updates and 7 years of security updates. It should also have the Galaxy AI features pre-installed.

Aside from the regular Fold 6, it is expected that there will be a Fold 6 Ultra as well. It will have all the bells and whistles of the vanilla Fold 6 in addition to pen input support which the Z Fold 6 won’t.

This means that Z Fold 6 Ultra may have an in-built S-Pen slot, more like the Galaxy S24 Ultra while the Z Fold 6 won’t have that, as we also saw in the leaked renders. Other possible differences between the normal Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Galaxy Z Fold 6 “Ultra” would include the display size, the storage equipment, different cameras and the option of a different battery equipment. In addition, Samsung could, of course, also rely on a different design for this variant.

There’s also a rumour that an FE edition of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is also in works but it won’t be launched during the Galaxy Unpacked July 2024 event.

Galaxy Z Flip 6

The next launch will also be a foldable but it will be the flip. Months ahead of the launch, the design of the Galaxy Z Flip 6 has been leaked and while some might be disappointed, the minor refresh could be enough for many. The Galaxy Z Flip 6 will carry forward the same design of the Z Flip 5 cover screen which is shaped like a PC Folder icon. It will also have flatter sides, like that of the Galaxy S24.

The Z Flip 6 will have a 3.9-inch cover screen which would be slightly bigger over last year’s Flip 5 cover display. It will further have a 6.7-inch inner screen. Both screens should retain their 120Hz Refresh Rate and peak brightness as the Flip 5. The cover display could be protected with Gorilla Armour, the same protective covering Galaxy S24 Ultra comes with.

Under the hood, the smartphone should run on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy chipset. For the first time, Samsung could offer up to 12GB RAM in its Flip foldable, compared to only 8GB until now. Additionally, it will also be having a bigger cooling system for efficient thermal management.

It should run on OneUI 6.1.1 based on Android 14 out of the box. It will have Galaxy AI and could receive 7 years of major OS upgrades and security patches. The Z Flip 6 will also get an upgraded 50MP main sensor paired with the same 12MP ultra-wide angle sensor as it’s predecessor. Aside from that, it may be equipped with a bigger 4000mAh battery (vs. 3700mAh on Flip 5) and 25W fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 Series

Samsung is further expected to debut the Watch 7 series as well, during the Galaxy Unpacked event. It is expected that the series could have three models in total, with one of them having a square dial instead of a circular one which Samsung has been using for the past few years. The watches could be powered by a new chip, called Exynos W940. The Exynos W940 will apparently be 50% more efficient and 30% faster than the previous model, as per a leak.

Then, the Galaxy Watch 7 may be running the upcoming Wear OS 5 at launch, which is based on Android 14, according to a leak shared with 9to5Google. Finally, the watches may also have a bigger battery under the hood and could features that may work in sync with the upcoming Galaxy Ring.

Galaxy Buds 3 series

Back in February of this year, two new Samsung TWS earbuds were spotted with model numbers SM-R530 and SM-R630, and these are expected to be the Galaxy Buds 3 and the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro (or Ultra), respectively. The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro debuted back in 2022 so it has been a while since Samsung updated the lineup. It is currently unclear what the buds will sport, but they could get newer features, better battery life, revamped drivers, improved ANC and more.

Galaxy Ring

The final piece of hardware Samsung will likely unveil at the July 2024 Galaxy Unpacked event will be the Galaxy Ring, which it teased earlier this year at the first Galaxy Unpacked of 2024. Samsung kept the teaser for Galaxy Ring short and sweet and didn’t reveal many features it will bring.

However, according to a patent filed by Samsung back in February 2023, the Galaxy Ring is “intended to cover the categories of wearable smart devices in the nature of a smart ring for tracking, measuring, monitoring, and uploading health, fitness and sleep-related information”. According to the company, the device will be a ”powerful and accessible” wellness device.

Matthew Wiggins, clinical research scientist at Samsung Research, also revealed the ‘My Vitality Score’ feature the ring will have, which will show you a score denoting your physical and mental health to tackle the day based on your sleep, activity, and heart rate data.

The Galaxy Ring will also work with other Samsung devices, such as its smartphones, the Galaxy Watch 7 series (and previously launched smartwatches), and the Galaxy XR glasses as well. Samsung has filed a patent that shows how the Galaxy Ring can be used to control the XR glasses with finger gestures, allowing for more precise and intuitive interaction in virtual and augmented reality applications. The features of the Galaxy Ring could potentially be controlled by the Galaxy Wearable App.

One UI 6.1.1 and new Galaxy AI features

Finally, Samsung will also be unveiling the next version of One UI, which will be One UI 6.1.1. It will succeed the One UI 6.1 that’s currently running on Samsung’s supported devices. The new version will specifically target foldables and will bring features tailored for the form factor. Alongside, Galaxy AI will see the addition of newer features apart from the ones that debuted with Galaxy S24 series.

This is everything that is currently being expected to debut at the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event in July 2024. While nothing has been officially confirmed, we could be in for more surprises if Samsung decides to unveil more products, such as the Galaxy Tab S10 series.