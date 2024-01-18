Samsung Teases Galaxy Ring At Galaxy S24 Series Launch Event: When Is It Coming?

Samsung held its Galaxy S24 series launch event at San Jose on Wednesday and at the end of the event, the brand teased an upcoming product called the Galaxy Ring. The ring is a smart wearable device that is supposed to be your health companion. When is the Galaxy Ring coming and what do we know about it? Let’s have a look.

What is Galaxy Ring?

The Galaxy Ring is a wearable device that can track various health and wellness metrics of the user, such as heart rate, blood oxygen, sleep quality, and more. Samsung claims that the Galaxy Ring will offer a new way to monitor and improve your health, with features like medication reminders, sleep apnea detection, and a vitality score.

Galaxy Ring: Features

Samsung kept the teaser for Galaxy Ring short and sweet and didn’t reveal a lot of features it will bring. However, according to a patent filed by Samsung back in February 2023, the Galaxy Ring is “intended to cover the categories of wearable smart devices in the nature of a smart ring for tracking, measuring, monitoring, and uploading health, fitness and sleep-related information”. According to the company, the device will be a”powerful and accessible” wellness device.

This means it will perform various tasks a smartwatch also performs in today’s time, but without a display and while being more convenient to wear. Matthew Wiggins, clinical research scientist at Samsung Research, also revealed the ‘My Vitality Score’ feature the ring will have, which will show you a score denoting your physical and mental health to tackle the day based on your sleep, activity, and heart rate data.

The Galaxy Ring will also work with other Samsung devices, such as the Galaxy S24 smartphones and the Galaxy XR glasses. Samsung has filed a patent that shows how the Galaxy Ring can be used to control the XR glasses with finger gestures, allowing for more precise and intuitive interaction in virtual and augmented reality applications.

The features of the Galaxy Ring could potentially be controlled by the Galaxy Wearable App which also has support for the brand’s Galaxy Buds and the Galaxy Watches as well.

Galaxy Ring: Potential Launch Date

A report from Korean outlet The Elec suggests that the Galaxy Ring may launch in 2024 itself. However, if Samsung would want to go for medical approval, the timeline could extend further. “Even if Samsung Electronics starts product development in September and finishes development by April next year, it will take an additional 10 to 12 months to obtain medical device approval,” an industry source told the outlet. In other words, the release timeline may be pushed further till 2025.

While Samsung didn’t reveal the launch date, it is also possible that the brand could debut the devices at its next major Unpacked event, which may be held around July or August of this year, when the brand will unveil its Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Galaxy Z Flip 6.