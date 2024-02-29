HomeNewsSamsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra Incoming Apart From the Fold 6:...

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra Incoming Apart From the Fold 6: Reports

Samsung may be working on three foldables for this year where apart from the Flip, we’d see a Galaxy Z Fold 6 and an Ultra variant of the same.

By Abhishek Malhotra
Galaxy Z fold 6 phantom black render

Just a day ago, we saw the Galaxy Z Fold 6 get leaked in high quality renders, which gave us our first look at the incoming redesign of the device. Now, a new leak suggests that there may not be one but two book-style foldable devices coming from Samsung for the first time in a single year, where the second one may be called the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra.

The report comes from WinFuture who suggests that apart from the regular flagship Galaxy Z Fold 6, which will have all the bells and whistles as usual, a “more expensive model will allegedly be added to the lineup of Samsung’s Foldables, which may be called Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra”.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra would then serve as the top-end foldable from the brand, taking away the crown from the vanilla model as was the case in previous years. There have been rumours of a cheaper foldable coming from Samsung (possibly in the FE series) this year, but it seems like the brand has been developing a more expensive one, making the current one look cheaper in front of it.

As for exactly the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra will differ from the regular Galaxy Z Fold 6 is still unclear. Reports suggest that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is being referred to as Q6 internally at Samsung, while the Q6A is expected to be the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra. Industry researcher Ross Young commented on the post on X, saying that the Z Fold 6 Ultra could carry pen input while the Z Fold 6 won’t.

This means that Z Fold 6 Ultra may have an in-built S-Pen slot, more like the Galaxy S24 Ultra while the Z Fold 6 won’t have that, as we also saw in the leaked renders. Other possible differences between the normal Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Galaxy Z Fold 6 “Ultra” would include the display size, the storage equipment, different cameras and the option of a different battery equipment. In addition, Samsung could, of course, also rely on a different design for this variant.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6
  • ChipsetSnapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy
  • RAM (GB)12
  • Storage (GB)256, 512, 1 TB
  • Display7.6-inches main, 6.2-inch cover
  • Front Camera10MP, 4MP
  • Primary Camera50MP + 12MP + 10MP
  • Battery4600mAh
  • Operating SystemAndroid 14

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

RELATED STORIES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Load more

Crypto News

Load more

© 2024 All Rights Reserved. The Mobile Indian.