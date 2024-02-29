Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra Incoming Apart From the Fold 6: Reports

Just a day ago, we saw the Galaxy Z Fold 6 get leaked in high quality renders, which gave us our first look at the incoming redesign of the device. Now, a new leak suggests that there may not be one but two book-style foldable devices coming from Samsung for the first time in a single year, where the second one may be called the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra.

The report comes from WinFuture who suggests that apart from the regular flagship Galaxy Z Fold 6, which will have all the bells and whistles as usual, a “more expensive model will allegedly be added to the lineup of Samsung’s Foldables, which may be called Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra”.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra would then serve as the top-end foldable from the brand, taking away the crown from the vanilla model as was the case in previous years. There have been rumours of a cheaper foldable coming from Samsung (possibly in the FE series) this year, but it seems like the brand has been developing a more expensive one, making the current one look cheaper in front of it.

As for exactly the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra will differ from the regular Galaxy Z Fold 6 is still unclear. Reports suggest that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is being referred to as Q6 internally at Samsung, while the Q6A is expected to be the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra. Industry researcher Ross Young commented on the post on X, saying that the Z Fold 6 Ultra could carry pen input while the Z Fold 6 won’t.

This means that Z Fold 6 Ultra may have an in-built S-Pen slot, more like the Galaxy S24 Ultra while the Z Fold 6 won’t have that, as we also saw in the leaked renders. Other possible differences between the normal Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Galaxy Z Fold 6 “Ultra” would include the display size, the storage equipment, different cameras and the option of a different battery equipment. In addition, Samsung could, of course, also rely on a different design for this variant.