Sony WF-C710N TWS Earbuds Launched in India

Sony WF-C710N TWS earbuds have been announced in India with a focus on compact and transparent design. The new earbuds from Sony further come with dual mics, active noise cancellation, and more. Here’s everything to know about the newly launched TWS earbuds from Sony in india.

Sony WF-C710N: Price, Availability

The Sony WF-C710N cost Rs. 8,990 in India and are available through Sony retail stores, ShopatSC.com, major electronics retailers, and Amazon.in.

Sony WF-C710N: Specifications

The earbuds from Sony come with dual microphones that improve the Noise Cancelling function of the WF-C710N by helping to detect surrounding noise, and reduce performance degradation due to individual fit variations, allowing you to enjoy a more immersive listening experience. OOrone can simply switch to Ambient Sound Mode and enjoy a natural listening experience while staying connected to your environment.

A Wind Noise Reduction Structure around the mic reduces distraction when you’re active in the outdoors. Further, there’s support for Adaptive Sound Control which is a smart function that senses where you are and what you’re doing, then adjusts ambient sound settings for the ideal listening experience. Sony says it even recognises locations that you frequently visit, such as your workplace, the gym or a favourite café, and switches to sound modes that suit the situation.

As for runtime, you get up to 8.5 hours on your headphones and another 21.5 hours in the case. That’s a full 30 hours of listening when fully charged. And with 5-minute quick charging, you can top up in a hurry for an extra hour.

The earbuds support Precise Voice Pickup Technology that optimally controls microphones on the outside and inside of the earbud, and advanced audio signal processing, conversations are ultra-clear, even in noisy environments.

The ear buds pack a 5mm driver unit that is claimed to offer a well-balanced experience, “from low to high frequencies, and vocals are natural and clear.” Then there’s support for Digital Sound Enhancement Engine, EQ custom feature via the Sony Sound Connect app, 360 reality audio, and 360 spatial sound with Dolby Atmos.

You can also Play, stop, skip through tracks and adjust the volume at a touch, thanks to Touch Control. It also makes it easy to receive calls hands-free, and depending on the settings, you can access your regular music service without opening the app. With simple customisation available in the free Sound Connect App you can assign your own functions to each earbud.

Then there’s in-ear detection, quick access with Spotify Tap and Amazon Music Play Now, volume controls, Google Fast Pair, multipoint connectivity, IPX4 rating, Microsoft Swift Pair, and a mono mode as well.