Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: Everything You’d Want To Know

Foldable smartphones space is no longer a niche segment and almost every smartphone brand out there has a foldable device under its name. However, the first brand to bring the revolution in the segment was Samsung, and it is now readying it’s sixth generation of the book-style foldable, called the Galaxy Z Fold 6. Here’s everything you’d want to know about the device so you can set your expectations right.

Galaxy Z Fold 6: Leaked Design

Even though the launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is seemingly months away, the design of the handset has leaked in high quality renders and from all angles. These renders suggest that Samsung is giving its Fold device the much needed redesign to align itself with the competition which is currently offering a better and more comfortable to hold form factor with their respective foldables.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 will adopt a Galaxy S24 Ultra-like boxy design with sharper corners and flat edges, compared to rounded edges in the previous models. The rear camera setup remains the same in terms of looks, but with the new design, the exterior screen will now have a more modern look that would also be similar to how slab-style phones look.

The outer display will measure 6.2-inches while the inner panel will measure at around 7.6-inches. This means that while the display size of Z Fold 6 remains the same as its predecessor, it will indeed have a refreshed aspect ratio.

Galaxy Z Fold 6: Leaked Specifications

According to leaks, the Z Fold 6 will have a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED cover display and a 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED inner display, both of which will support 120Hz refresh rate. At the front, it could use the Corning Gorilla Armour for cover display protection while the inner panel should use Samsung’s Ultra-thin glass. Both the panels may support up to 2600 nits peak brightness.

In addition, it will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Chipset paired with 12 or 16 GB of RAM and up to 1 TB of UFS 4.0 storage. The phone should have a triple sensor system on the back in terms of optics, including a 50 MP main sensor, a 12 MP ultra-wide angle sensor and a 10 MP telephoto sensor. For selfies and video calls, there’ll be a 10 MP camera on the cover display, and a 4 MP under-display camera on the inner screen, similar to its predecessor.

The battery size could be 4600mAh and the charging speed could be 25W. The phone will also ship with One UI 6.1.1 based on Android 14 out of the box and should get 7 major OS updates and 7 years of security updates. It should also have the Galaxy AI features pre-installed.

Galaxy Z Fold 6: Expected Launch Timeline

Similar to the Galaxy Z Flip 6, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is also expected to arrive sometime during July this year, while it should go on sale in August. However, a concrete launch date is yet to be leaked, or shared by the brand itself.