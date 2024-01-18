Samsung Galaxy AI Is Powered By Google Gemini: What You Should Know

Samsung has announced its Galaxy S24 series worldwide, including the Galaxy S24, the Galaxy S24+ as well as the Galaxy S24 Ultra. All three of them come with Galaxy AI, an experience that contains a set of tools powered through AI. Google has furnished this artificial intelligence technology on the Galaxy S24 series, specifically through its Gemini AI model. What are the details to know? Let’s have a look.

What is Galaxy AI?

Samsung describes its Galaxy AI as the new era and to some extent, we feel it will definitely improve the way people use their Galaxy devices. The new set of Galaxy AI features powering the Galaxy S24 series devices will help you get through daily tasks with convenience and in a quick manner. It’s features include Circle to Search (also powered by Google), Interpreter, AI Live translation of calls, automatic formatting in Notes, instant slow-mo feature and a lot more.

Google Gemini: The Power Behind Galaxy AI

Samsung Electronics and Google Cloud announced a new multi-year partnership during the launch event of the Galaxy S24 series to bring Google Cloud’s generative artificial intelligence (AI) technology to Samsung smartphone users around the globe. Starting with the Samsung Galaxy S24 series, Samsung will be the first Google Cloud partner to deploy Gemini Pro and Imagen 2 on Vertex AI via the cloud to their smartphone devices.

Gemini AI can generalise and seamlessly understand, operate across, and combine different types of information including text, code, images, and video. Starting with Samsung-native applications, users can take advantage of the summarisation feature across Notes, Voice Recorder, and Keyboard. Gemini Pro on Vertex AI provides Samsung with critical Google Cloud features, including security, safety, privacy, and data compliance.

Galaxy S24 series users will also be able to experience Imagen 2, Google’s most advanced text-to-image diffusion technology. With Imagen 2 on Vertex AI, Samsung can offer safe and intuitive photo-editing capabilities. These features can be found in Generative Edit in S24’s Gallery application.

As part of this partnership, Samsung is also one of the first customers to test Gemini Ultra, Google’s most capable and largest model for highly complex tasks. The S24 series will also use Gemini Nano, an on-device LLM delivered as part of the Android 14 operating system, the most efficient model of Gemini for on-device tasks. Gemini Nano will enable a new feature in Google Messages and ensure your data doesn’t leave your smartphone.

Additionally, Samsung will be one of the first partners to test Gemini Ultra, Google’s largest model for highly complex tasks, before it is available broadly to developers and enterprise customers later this year.