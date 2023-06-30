Samsung Galaxy S21 FE to relaunch with Snapdragon 888 SoC in India: Report

Samsung could be working on bringing back the Galaxy S21 FE to the Indian market but this time with a different processor. The Galaxy S21 FE originally launched in January of 2022 but Samsung isn’t giving up on the device and could now relaunch it with a Snapdragon 888 chipset.

The leak comes from tipster Tarun Vats as per whom, Samsung will launch the Snapdragon 888-powered Galaxy S21 FE in India at a price of around Rs 40,000 in July. The company has apparently started training its offline retail executives for this upcoming launch. Tipster Abhishek Yadav backed the claim and said that Samsung has started training its offline employees for the device’s launch in the country.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE launched at a price tag of Rs 54,999 in India and came packed with the Exynos 2100 chipset. Samsung has followed a similar approach with the Galaxy S20 FE in the past where it launched the Snapdragon 865-powered 5G variant only 6 months after the Exynos 990 powered model came out.

The Snapdragon variant was not only more powerful and smooth overall during our review, but also gave significantly better battery backup compared to the Exynos 990 model that was plagued with heating issues.

The news of a new variant of Galaxy S21 FE launching comes days after the renders for the Galaxy S23 FE were leaked. The renders suggest that the device will have a triple rear camera setup that should likely incorporate a telephoto sensor. The handset appears relatively thicker in the renders, at 8.2mm of thickness. It will have a 6.4-inch flat AMOLED display with likely an in-display fingerprint sensor