Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G launched in India with Exynos 2100 SoC for Rs 49,999

Samsung has today launched its new Galaxy S21 FE 5G flagship smartphone in India. The new smartphone comes with features like an Exynos 2100 Processor, 120Hz display refresh rate, triple rear camera setup and more.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE has been launched in two storage options in India. As an introductory offer, customers can own an 8+128GB variant of Galaxy S21 FE 5G at Rs 49999 and 8+256GB variant at Rs 53999, including Rs 5000 cashback on HDFC Bank cards. Galaxy S21 FE 5G will be available starting January 11, 2022, on Samsung.com, Amazon.in, leading online portals and select retail stores.

All offers will be valid between January 11 and January 17, 2022. The phone comes in Olive, Lavender, White and Graphite colours.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE features a 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Full HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR 10+ support. The display has 1200 nits of peak brightness. There’s also a 32MP f/2.2 selfie camera within the centered punch-hole cutout for selfies and video calls.

The phone is powered by an octa-core 5nm Exynos 2100 processor. It has 8GB of RAM with 128GB and 256GB onboard storage options. The phone is equipped with a triple camera setup at the rear. It consists of a 12-megapixel f/1.8 main camera, a 12-megapixel f/2.2 ultrawide camera, and an 8-megapixel f/2.4 telephoto camera with 3X optical zoom and OIS support.

The phone runs on Android 12 based OneUI 4.0. There is also IP68 water resistance. It is backed up by a 4,500mAh battery with 25W wired fast charging and 15W wireless fast charging support. It also has support for 4.5W reverse wireless charging. Connectivity features include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS and USB Type-C for charging. The Galaxy S21 FE also has stereo speakers, in-display optical fingerprint sensor and more.