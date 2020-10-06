Samsung Galaxy S20 FE launched in India, priced at Rs 49,999

The new Samsung Galaxy S20 FE that debuted globally just last month is now available in India for Rs 49,999. The pre-booking for the device starts on October 9th.

The device will be available in Cloud Red, Cloud Lavender, Cloud Mint, Cloud Navy and Cloud White colour options.

Consumers can pre-book Galaxy S20 FE starting October 9, 2020 on Samsung.com and across leading retail stores. On pre-booking, Samsung is also providing offers where the customers can avail special benefits worth INR 8000, including Samsung e-store benefits worth INR 4000 and Upgrade Bonus of INR 3000 or cashback up to INR 4000 through HDFC Bank cards.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Specifications

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED (2400 x 1080 pixels) Infinity-O display with 120Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 3. It is powered by Samsung's own Exynos 990 coupled with up to 8GB RAM, and 128GB of internal storage. It is further expandable up to 1TB via microSD card.

In the camera department, the S20 FE comes with a triple-camera setup; the primary camera is a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera with a 123-degrees field of view, the second camera is also a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera with OIS and 1.8μm pixel size, and an 8-megapixel Telephoto camera with Phase detection autofocus, F2.4 aperture, OIS, and 3x optical zoom. The cameras can also zoom up to 30x

On the front, the device has a 32MP shooter for selfies.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition packs a 4,5000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support, wireless charging, and reverse wireless charging. It will be also IP68-certified for dust and water resistance.