Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G variant with Snapdragon 865 launched in India

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : March 31, 2021 12:43 pm

Galaxy S20 FE 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor and comes with 4500mAh battery.
Samsung has today launched the 5G variant of Galaxy S20 Fan Edition in India, powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset. The Galaxy S20FE 5G is available at a special introductory price of Rs 47999 after instant cash back of Rs. 8000 from the original MOP of Rs. 55999 starting March 31, 2021 on Samsung.com, Amazon.in, Samsung Exclusive Stores and leading retail outlets. 

 

Apart from the difference in the chipset, the 5G version comes with similar specifications and features as of 4G variant. The phone comes in three colours - Cloud Navy, Cloud Mint and Cloud Lavender.

Galaxy S20 FE 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor and comes with 4500mAh battery. It features wireless power share and wireless fast charging 2.0 and supports 25W Super-Fast charging. It ensures end-to-end hardware and software security with enhanced Knox Security. Galaxy S20 FE 5G has 8GB RAM and 128GB storage with up to 1TB microSD card support.

 

The phone comes with 6.5-inch sAMOLED Infinity-O display with 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch report rate. The triple rear camera features 30X Space Zoom that lets you get close to your subject to capture the shot. The Single Take feature allows you to capture up to 14 different formats of photos and videos in a single click.

 

It features a rear camera of 12(UW)+12(W)+8(Tele) and selfie camera of 32MP, F2.2, 4K video, and 60fps. On the front, the device has a 32MP shooter for selfies. It is IP68 certified which makes it dust and water resistant.

 

Commenting on the launch, Aditya Babbar, Senior Director and Head, Mobile Marketing, Samsung India, said: "At Samsung, consumers are at the heart of everything we do. Our consumers gave us an outstanding response for Galaxy S20FE LTE version launched in Q4’20. Building on its success, we bring to Galaxy fans, Galaxy S20 FE 5G with the power of Snapdragon Processor and 5G. In addition to superlative performance, Galaxy S20 FE 5G brings all flagship innovations at an accessible price point. The launch is a testimony of our consistent efforts to deliver the best to our millennial consumers enabling them to do what they love."

 

